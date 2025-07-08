The Batman 2: James Gunn Confirms Matt Reeves Has Finished Scripting; Here's When It Goes On Floors

Hyderabad: During the red carpet premiere of Superman, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn made a big announcement that delighted Batman fans all around the globe. Gunn confirmed that Matt Reeves has finished the script for The Batman Part 2 and called the script "great."

This update comes after numerous months of speculation and eager anticipation from fans who enjoyed Reeves' dark and gritty 2022 interpretation of the Caped Crusader. Gunn, speaking to reporters of international tabloids, said he has read the script and is impressed with the direction Reeves is taking. Reeves had previously teased fans with a social media post showing the cover page of the script, stamped with the iconic Batman logo.

The Batman Part 2 is the next installment in Reeves' standalone "Batman Epic Crime Saga," different from James Gunn's newly launched DC Universe. Gunn's Superman, which kicks off the new "Gods and Monsters" phase, is scheduled to release in theaters on July 11.

Even with a year-long delay, recently moving The Batman 2 to an October 1, 2027 release date, Gunn and Reeves have both encouraged fans to hang in there. Earlier this year, Gunn even defended Reeves against online pressure, saying, "Let the guy write the screenplay... He doesn't owe you something because you liked his movie." Reeves later confirmed that the sequel is expected to begin production in 2025, which means Robert Pattinson will also return to reprise the leading role of Bruce Wayne.

While it's a long wait, with the script finished and production on the way, The Batman 2 promises to be another dark and stirring chapter in the Gotham City saga.