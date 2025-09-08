ETV Bharat / entertainment

The Ba*ds of Bollywood Trailer: Aryan Khan's 'Real And Filmy' Directorial Debut Promises Glitz And Drama

Hyderabad: Netflix just released the trailer for its highly anticipated series The Ba*ds of Bollywood, and it has quickly become the buzz around town. The Ba*ds of Bollywood marks Aryan Khan's directorial debut in a seven-episode drama that is bold, humorous, and unapologetically filmy. The series is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, and will begin streaming on September 18.

The series follows Aasmaan Singh, played by Lakshya, a young and hopeful dreamer hoping to make it to Bollywood stardom. Along this journey Aasmaan has the support of his best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), his fiery manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and family including Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, and Vijayant Kohli. However, as every Bollywood dreamer soon finds out, nothing comes easy in Bollywood.