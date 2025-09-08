The Ba*ds of Bollywood Trailer: Aryan Khan's 'Real And Filmy' Directorial Debut Promises Glitz And Drama
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 8, 2025 at 4:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Netflix just released the trailer for its highly anticipated series The Ba*ds of Bollywood, and it has quickly become the buzz around town. The Ba*ds of Bollywood marks Aryan Khan's directorial debut in a seven-episode drama that is bold, humorous, and unapologetically filmy. The series is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, and will begin streaming on September 18.
The series follows Aasmaan Singh, played by Lakshya, a young and hopeful dreamer hoping to make it to Bollywood stardom. Along this journey Aasmaan has the support of his best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), his fiery manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and family including Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, and Vijayant Kohli. However, as every Bollywood dreamer soon finds out, nothing comes easy in Bollywood.
The trailer shows Aasmaan having a run-in with superstar Ajay Talvar, played by Bobby Deol, after he is paired opposite Ajay's daughter Karishma (Sahher Bambba) in a big ticket film. The series arrives with even more excitement with all the cameos from established stars. For the first time ever, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan will appear together on screen. Adding more glamour are special appearances by Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, SS Rajamouli, Badshah, and Disha Patani.
Music plays a big part in setting the tone of the series. The soundtrack, in collaboration with T-Series, features Shashwat Sachdev, Anirudh Ravichander, and Ujwal Gupta. The first two songs have already become fan favourites: "Badli Si Hawa Hai" by Arijit Singh and Amira Gill, and "Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri," also sung by Arijit Singh. Both tracks are trending as youth anthems. Aryan Khan, who has co-written the show with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, has promised a cheeky, self-aware take on the inner workings of Bollywood.
