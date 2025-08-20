The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Preview: Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Is A Satire On Stardom; Key Highlights Inside

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has finally unveiled the preview of his debut directorial venture, Ba***ds of Bollywood, on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The Netflix original series, which is positioned as a satire on the Hindi film industry, takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the very world that Aryan grew up watching closely.

The preview begins dramatically with Shah Rukh Khan's voiceover. "Bollywood... Ek sapno ka sheher, par yeh sheher sabka nahi hota (Bollywood... a city of dreams, but this city is not for everyone)," he says, as the teaser transitions to introduce the show's central characters.

Lakshya plays the role of Aasman Singh, a young actor focused on not being just another Bollywood actor. Raghav Juyal plays Aasman's close friend and confidante, who is celebrating the release of his latest hit film, Revolver. Bobby Deol is introduced as Ajay Talvar, touted as 'India's biggest star'. The preview also gives audiences a glimpse of filmmaker Karan Johar in a fiery moment where he is seen angrily cussing someone out.

The satirical tone heightens as the teaser closes with Aasman being told that people in Bollywood often become more famous after landing in jail. Cameo appearances by Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh provide a surprise element.

Earlier this year, The Ba***ds of Bollywood was unveiled at a Netflix event by Shah Rukh Khan himself. The title reveal video instantly grabbed attention, not only for its concept but also for the father-son dynamic on display. In the clip, Aryan was seen donning the director's cap, interrupting Shah Rukh repeatedly as he acted out a scene. The superstar eventually lost his patience and snapped at the crew, only to later realise that Aryan had forgotten to switch on the camera. The video ended on a humorous note.

Ahead of the preview, Aryan also appeared in a promotional video where he directly addressed audiences. "Bollywood - jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wohi karunga, bohot saara pyaar... aur thoda sa vaar," he said.

One of the highlights included Aryan's candid confession on stage. He said, "Aaj main bahut nervous hoon kyunki aaj main pehli baar aap sabke saamne stage par aaya hoon. Aur isiliye do din aur teen raaton se main yeh speech baar-baar lagataar practice kiya hoon. In fact, main itna nervous hoon ki maine teleprompter mein bhi likhwaaya hai. Aur just in case, yahan ki bijli chali jaye, main kagaz ke tukdon pe bhi likh ke laya hoon… torch ke saath. Aur agar tab bhi mujhse mistake ho jaaye, toh papa hai na."

Shah Rukh Khan was then seen standing with a paper stamped on his back containing his son's speech, leaving the audience in splits. Aryan further added,

"Aur agar iss sab ke baad bhi mujhse mistake ho jaaye, toh mujhe maaf kar dena, yeh mera first time hai."

The Ba***ds of Bollywood features Sahher Bamba and Lakshya in lead roles, alongside Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor. It is slated to premiere on Netflix on September 18.