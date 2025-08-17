The Bads Of Bollywood: First Look Of Aryan Khan's Debut Series Impresses Netizens, SRK Shares Preview Date

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan has set social media buzzing once again with his latest post about son Aryan Khan's debut directorial series. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the superstar wrote, "Aap ne maanga aur Netflix ne poora kar diya….yeh thoda zyaada ho gaya nahi? Par aadat daal lo…..kyunki….The Ba*ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20."

First Look Finally Out

OTT giant Netflix unveiled the first official look of the series on August 17 at 11 am. The clip gave fans a taste of what's to come, which is a mix of romance, drama, action, and high-voltage emotions. With stylish visuals and a bold premise, the first look has only heightened excitement for what Aryan has in store.

The makers also confirmed that the preview (teaser) will be released on August 20, giving fans a closer look into Aryan's world of Bollywood glamour, ambition, and chaos.

SRK's playful banter with Netflix

It all began during Shah Rukh's much-loved Ask SRK session, where a fan asked when they could see something from Aryan's show. SRK, in his trademark style, joked, "So many people are asking, so I have to tell Netflix… Beta show bana raha hai, Baap sirf wait kar raha hai… @NetflixIndia, Tum kya kar rahe ho??!!"

Netflix quickly joined the fun, confirming the first look release to follow soon. SRK then expressed his excitement, adding, "Yes, yes, yes. Please tell me the time as well, since Aryan doesn't tell me anything. Too excited. Here's to a great First Look."

SRK confirms cameo

When a fan asked if he would feature in Aryan's debut project, Shah Rukh warmly responded, "Lots of lovely friends from the industry have participated in Aryan's series. They've been very gracious and loving toward him. Main toh hun hi… Haq se!"

In another reply, he even shared his "honest review" of Aryan's work: "It's very good. You all see and decide... but it's very entertaining, wacky, and emotional. Honest review!"

About the series

Titled The Bads of Bollywood, the Netflix original is co-created by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan. The series, backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, follows the journey of an ambitious outsider and his friends as they navigate the dazzling yet uncertain world of Bollywood.

With its bold title, intriguing premise, and a long list of rumoured cameos including Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor, Aryan's directorial debut is already one of the most awaited OTT releases of the year.