The Backstory Behind Aamir Khan Naming Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta's Newborn

Hyderabad: Actor Vishnu Vishal and his wife, badminton player Jwala Gutta, who welcomed their first child in April 2025, recently hosted a traditional naming ceremony for their baby girl. The event turned emotional and memorable, not just because of the occasion but because Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had the honour of naming the newborn.

The intimate ceremony, held with close friends and family in attendance, saw Aamir Khan playing a special role. It was the Talaash and Taare Zameen Par actor who was asked to name the baby girl, and he chose the beautiful name Mira.

Jwala Gutta took to social media to share a series of photographs from the naming ceremony. The pictures featured Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta, and Aamir Khan, with the superstar seen affectionately cradling baby Mira. Expressing her heartfelt gratitude, Jwala wrote on X, "Our 'Mira'! Couldn't have asked for more!! This journey would have been impossible without u Aamir!! We love you. P.S Thank you for the beautiful name!!!!"

The relationship between the pair and Aamir Khan extends beyond the movie fraternity. The two have been friends for a couple of years and this deepened when they faced one of their toughest times ever - the 2023 Chennai floods. All three - Vishnu, Jwala, and Aamir - were stuck together during the natural disaster and had to be rescued by the authorities. That experience united them strongly.

Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal, and Jwala Gutta rescued by rescue department from Chennai floods (Photo: IANS)

Interestingly, Vishnu Vishal and Aamir Khan were already friends before Jwala joined the scene. It was the Tamil actor who introduced his wife to the Bollywood legend, and soon she too became a part of the tight-knit circle of friends. Eventually, their friendship was seen on a number of occasions, including when Vishnu and Jwala attended Aamir's daughter Ira Khan's wedding celebrations.

Earlier this year, on March 14, Jwala also shared a birthday wish for Aamir on social media. Posting a candid picture with him, she wrote, "Happiest birthday to the most amazing human being!!! Happy birthday Aamir… lots of love.'

With the naming of baby Mira, this bond has now been etched into a lifelong memory.