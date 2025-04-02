The Anime Winter Season Ends - Time To Binge Solo Leveling 2 And Re: Zero 3 And More

Hyderabad: As the Winter 2025 anime season winds down, it is a great time for anime lovers to catch-up on some of the series that ended. Whether it be action-adventure series Solo Leveling Season 2 or the dark psychological fantasy Re: Zero Season 3, the Winter 2025 anime season provided amazing anime with stories that had manga readers on the edge of their seats waiting for each episode. If you hate waiting for each episode to drop weekly, here is a list of anime series that wrapped up in the Winter 2025 anime season, allowing you to complete it in one go.

Solo Leveling Season 2

One of the most talked-about anime from Winter 2025 anime season, Solo Leveling Season 2, wrapped up its 13-episode run on Mar 30, 2025. Solo Leveling Season 2's series finale, titled On to the Next Target, concluded the series adaptation till Manhwa Chapter 110. An official announcement for Solo Leveling's third season has not been made, but fans speculate it will be released in January 2026. Before the next season comes up, one can go through Season 2 available on Crunchyroll.

This season consisted of seven story arcs ranging from the Red Gate Arc to the Jeju Island Arc while introducing important characters like Jinwoo's dad, Sung Il-Hwan and the National Level Hunter Thomas Andre. Solo Leveling Season 2 met and exceeded fan expectations thanks to amazing action scenes and heart-racing cliffhangers every Saturday. It cemented its place as one of the best animes of Winter 2025 and a must-watch for any anime fan.

Re: Zero Season 3

Coming back with its dark and complex storytelling, Re: Zero Season 3 continued in the Counterattack Arc. In the second half, its animation quality goes up several notches. Subaru Natsuki's story of redemption and desperation brought life back into the series as this anime turned out to be one of the best in the Re: Zero franchise.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

As a historical drama with a mystery element, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 impressed with its complex storytelling and beautiful visuals. After Maomao's sharp and witty investigations into court matters, a mix of politics and medicine was a delightful enjoyment for viewers. It's slated to continue this summer, and its extension is exciting for fans who can witness more clever twists and characters interacting in engaging ways.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2

After a year's worth of waiting, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2 brought hilarious chaos in the name of romance. Bibury Animation Studios kept its silly level of humour and sincere moments of romance that made the first season so loved. Its bizarre premise and enjoyable characters continue to set it apart from the animation that fits into a 'romantic comedy' genre.

Sakamoto Days

A new entry in Netflix's anime repertoire, Sakamoto Days led with action and humour. Although there were some production challenges, the anime did a great job conveying the charm of Yuto Suzuki's manga. It has excitement with its fights and a fun protagonist, and with the remaining half of Season 1 set to release in the summer, it should provide more action and comedy for this anime standout.

Other Notable Anime

In addition to these five anime, the Winter 2025 season had series that anime fans have previously loved, such as My Happy Marriage Season 2, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2, and Dr. Stone ending. Now that Winter 2025 season is over, it's the best time to consume these nicely done anime and get ready for what is to come next.