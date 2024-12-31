'That's Why I Want To Move Out': Anurag Kashyap Plans To Quit Bollywood, Read To Know The Reason

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has voiced his dissatisfaction with the current state of Bollywood, citing its obsession with profits, remakes, and the "star-making culture" as the primary reasons for his disappointment. During an interview with a newswire, the Gangs of Wasseypur director revealed plans to leave Mumbai next year and relocate to the South, seeking a more creatively stimulating environment.

Kashyap criticised the Hindi film industry's growing prioritisation of financial returns over artistic innovation, noting that skyrocketing production costs, including actor salaries, have stifled experimentation. "I envy them (South filmmakers). Because now, it's difficult for me to go out and experiment. Because now, it comes at a cost. Which makes my producers think about profit. They're like, 'Where are my margins? I'm losing money.' I'm like, 'You don't want to make this movie? Don't make this movie. But I just cannot.' Because right from the beginning, before the film starts, it becomes about 'how do we sell it?' So the joy of filmmaking is sucked out. That's why I want to move out. Literally, next year, I'm moving out of Mumbai," he said.

Reflecting on the industry's talent pool, Kashyap lamented the rise of what he described as "entitled" first-generation actors, more focused on becoming stars than honing their craft. He blamed agencies for fostering this culture, prioritising glamour and physical appearance over acting skills. "Instead of sending them to workshops, they send them to the gym," Kashyap said, adding that these actors are often challenging to work with.

The filmmaker also shared his disappointment with former friends in Bollywood who, according to him, "ghosted" him, a behaviour he found uncommon in Malayalam cinema. Kashyap praised South Indian cinema for its focus on storytelling and creativity, citing films like Manjummel Boys - a project he believes would never originate in Bollywood unless it were a remake. "I feel like I'll die an old man if I stay in this industry," Kashyap concluded.

Currently balancing his career with personal commitments, including preparations for his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's upcoming wedding, Kashyap is also exploring opportunities in South Indian films. His recent acting credits include roles in Rifle Club and Viduthalai Part 2.