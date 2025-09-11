ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW: Tharun Sudhir Says Content, Not Language, Decides Success; Shares How Elumale Grew Into Pan-India Project

- Report: Ravikumar MK

With Elumale, Kannada cinema is set to deliver another compelling story rooted in local culture but appealing to audiences beyond regional boundaries. Directed by Punit Rangaswamy and co-produced by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, the film is a cross-border romance crafted like a real-life thriller. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, producer Tharun Kishore Sudhir, who also serves as the film's creative head, speaks about the making of Elumale, his vision of pushing Kannada cinema beyond regional borders, and whether pan-India projects are already in the pipeline.

Q: When did the director narrate the story of Elumale to you? What made you want to make this film?

- "When I was making Kaatera, Puneet Rangaswamy was part of our direction team. He often shared a few stories. At that time, he suggested doing a love story with this backdrop (Elumale). We liked the story and worked on the script for a year. Initially, I had no plans of producing the film. But when the story impressed me, I discussed it with producer Atlanta Nagendra. He said, 'Let's produce it ourselves.' That's how Elumale began."

Q: Elumale is a regional story. Did you plan it as a pan-India film?

- "This is a story that reaches everyone. It's a borderline love story, set along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. That's why we thought of making it in three languages. We first shot in Kannada. Now people from other languages are also demanding it. So, we are currently working on two additional languages."

Q: How helpful were the paid premiere shows for Elumale?

- "No matter how much promotion you do, people only notice release news or trailers. But when you organise paid premieres, you get genuine feedback. Two days before release, we held shows in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The positive word-of-mouth from those audiences helped a lot, and by Friday, the film received even better responses. When you make a content-driven film, audiences come to theatres. Otherwise, they won't. Paid premiere shows worked really well for us."

Q: How helpful is releasing a film at the pan-India level?