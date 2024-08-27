'Thanks For Criticising And Correcting': Mohanlal Releases Statement Amid Exit From AMMA

Hyderabad: Mollywood actor Mohanlal has stepped down from his position as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). This decision comes amidst growing backlash and demands concerning the management of sexual harassment claims that have emerged within the Malayalam film industry. In a significant move, all members of the AMMA executive committee have collectively submitted their resignations.

The resignations were triggered by the revelations presented in the report by the Justice K Hema Committee, which highlighted the harassment and mistreatment of female professionals in the industry. Such findings have ignited considerable outrage and intensified calls for accountability from those named in the allegations.

A press release from the executive committee indicated that the current administration of AMMA resigned due to their moral responsibilities. It stated, "In the context of the sexual accusations faced by some of the officials of the administrative committee of the AMMA organisation in the social-visual-print media after the release of the Hema committee report, the existing administrative committee of AMMA resigns in front of its moral responsibility."

Press release from the executive committee of AMMA (ETV Bharat)

The statement further elaborated that a general meeting is scheduled for two months from now, during which a new administrative committee will be elected. The note released by Mohanlal further stated, "The existing management committee will continue as an interim system to ensure uninterrupted access to the esteemed members of AMMA on the first day of AMMA to help in health treatment and to coordinate the office activities till the general meeting. We are hopeful that AMMA will have a new leadership to renew and strengthen it. Thanks to everyone, for criticising and correcting."

The situation escalated further over the weekend when more allegations of harassment came to light. Among these were renewed claims against actor-politician Mukesh, which have sent ripples of shock throughout the Malayalam film industry. The escalating revelations have led to significant resignations and public demand for change.

In light of the unfolding scandal, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for an urgent meeting with senior police officials and announced the establishment of a seven-member special task force dedicated to investigating the abuses that female actors have encountered within the industry.

This wave of controversy has also resulted in resignations from key figures, including Director Ranjith and actor Siddique, who stepped down from their leadership positions in a state-run film academy and AMMA, respectively. The industry is now facing heightened scrutiny regarding its response to these grave accusations.