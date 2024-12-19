Thank You for Being a True Game-Changer: Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Others React to Ashwin's Retirement

Hyderabad: Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India's most iconic and successful Test cricketers, announced his retirement from international cricket following the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on December 18, 2024. The news, shared during a press conference alongside captain Rohit Sharma, has led to an outpouring of emotional tributes from Bollywood stars and others who have admired Ashwin's skill and contribution to the sport.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to commemorate Ashwin's legacy with a heartfelt tribute, posting a video of his career highlights. She captioned it, "R Ashwin, a lasting legacy."

Actor Ranveer Singh also expressed his admiration, writing on Instagram, "One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you for the memories." Arjun Kapoor also shared a touching message on Instagram, praising Ashwin's ability to deliver unforgettable moments, writing, "To the man who gave us moments to celebrate, matches to remember, and pride that can't be measured."

Actor Nakuul Mehta also paid tribute, reflecting on how Ashwin's performances had been woven into the fabric of Indian cricketing history. He wrote, "End of The Carrom Ball Maestro Era," remembering Ashwin's match-winning spells, especially at Chepauk, and how Ashwin's role was pivotal during historic series wins against Australia. Mehta further added that Ashwin's legacy would only be fully appreciated in the future.

Ashwin, who debuted in 2011 and became India's second-most successful Test bowler with 537 wickets, will continue to play in the IPL, representing Chennai Super Kings. His leadership in India's dominant Test side and his remarkable all-rounder skills have cemented his place in cricketing history. His contributions, particularly during India's 2017-2019 Test victories and the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will be remembered for years to come.