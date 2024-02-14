Thank You for Bearing with Me: Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu Wish Their 'Valentine Forever'

Hyderabad: While it's important to shower love and care on your partner on a regular basis, one day stands out above the rest, which is February 14th, the Valentine's Day. On this occasion, lovers all over the world express their deepest feelings and Bollywood celebs are no strangers to the romantic game. Every year, they captivate us with glimpses of their extravagant efforts and heartfelt messages. This year's celebrity lineup includes Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who shared their swoon-worthy moments from their V-day celebrations.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover chose a quiet Valentine's Day party while their daughter, Devi, slept peacefully. Despite the peaceful atmosphere, Karan made his loving wife feel very special by surprising her with a charming bouquet of balloons. The actress joyously filmed the sweet occasion on her Instagram stories, explaining, "My monkey surprising me with Valentine's day ritual while baby is zzzing...A very quiet celebration! I love you @iamksgofficial."

Bipasha added to the romantic ambiance by sharing a cherished memory from their mehndi ceremony. In the photo, the Dhoom 2 actor looked dazzling in a pink and pistachio flowery dress paired with stunning floral jewellery, while the Fighter star emanated charm in his stylish clothing. Their eyes twinkled with love and happiness as they locked gazes. Bipasha wrote, "My Forever Valentine @iamksgofficial. Wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day! #monkeylove."

Karan also shared a sweet photo of himself and his beloved wife on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message. He wrote, "My valentine for always…Happy Valentine’s Day my love. Thank you for bearing with me @bipashabasu #monkeylove #youmyeverything #iloveyou".

On the professional front, Karan Singh Grover recently appeared as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter. In the past, he has worked in series such as Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. He has also appeared in films like Alone and Hate Story 3. On the other hand, Bipasha, made her debut with Ajnabee, and rose to prominence for her role in Vikram Bhatt's horror film Raaz in 2002, which was a huge hit with many sequels.

