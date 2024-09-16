ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thangalaan Set To Premiere On Netflix: Check Chiyaan Vikram Starrer's OTT Release Details

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 39 minutes ago

Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram, will stream on Netflix from September 20 after a successful theatrical run. Set in the pre-independence era, the film explores the lives of labourers in the Kolar Gold Fields and has grossed over Rs 130 crore.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Pa Ranjith's film Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, is gearing up for its OTT release on Netflix. Following a highly successful theatrical run, Thangalaan, which was released on August 15, will premiere on the streaming platform on September 20. Initially, the movie will be available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Hindi version of Thangalaan will follow once it passes the OTT restriction date.

Set in the pre-independence era, Thangalaan delves into the lives of labourers in the Kolar Gold Fields, offering a gripping portrayal of their struggles and resilience. The film has received widespread acclaim for Chiyaan Vikram's exceptional performance, marking it as his second highest-grossing film after director S Shankar's I. Thangalaan has grossed over Rs 130 crore worldwide, solidifying its success at the box office. Its Hindi theatrical release on September 6 has also been well-received in North India.

The action fantasy drama also features Parvathy Malavika Mohanan, Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Hari Krishnan, and Daniel Caltagirone. The film's music, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, has been highlighted for its pulsating score, which adds depth to the narrative. With the OTT rights reportedly sealed for Rs 35 crore, Thangalaan is poised to continue its success on the digital front, promising to captivate audiences with its compelling storytelling and striking performances.

