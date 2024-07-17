ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thangalaan First Single Murga Murgi: Chiyaan Vikram And Parvathy Brings Joyful Energy In Soulful Folk Celebration - WATCH

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 8:06 PM IST

The makers of the upcoming film Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram, have released the first single, titled Murga Murgi, on Wednesday. The historical fantasy drama is slated to be released on August 15.

Thangalaan First Single Murga Murgi: Chiyaan Vikram And Parvathy Brings Joyful Energy In Soulful Folk Celebration - WATCH
Thangalaan First Single Murga Murgi (Photo: Song poster)

Hyderabad: The trailer of the highly anticipated historical fantasy drama, Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram, has sent waves of excitement among fans, offering a glimpse into the film's world. To further fuel the buzz, the makers on Wednesday released the movie's first single, Minikki Minikki (Murga Murgi in Hindi), a celebration of folk music that promises to get audiences grooving.

This energetic track, composed by GV Prakash Kumar and sung by Sinduri Vishal, features Vikram and Parvathy in a spirited dance alongside tribal people, beautifully capturing the essence of their community's rich cultural heritage. Both actors shine in their roles, exuding the film's lively spirit. The song has been released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada

GV Prakash Kumar took to social media to share the news, inviting fans to experience the joyous Minikki Minikki, which echoes the soul of Thangalaan. "Minikki Minikki is here …Feel the celebration of souls from the world of #Thangalaan. Watch the lyric video now. Let the festival begin," he wrote in the caption.

Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Thangalaan is inspired by the historical narrative of the Kolar Gold Fields, which was exploited by the British centuries ago. The film is set to hit theatres on August 15 across multiple languages. Apart from this movie, Vikram is also gearing up for Veera Dheera Sooran 2.

