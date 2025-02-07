Thandel X Review: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's Chemistry, BGM Gets Thumbs Up, but Pacing Gets Mixed Response

Hyderabad: Telugu actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second collaboration together Thandel hit theatres on Friday. The romantic actioner is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti and stars Naga as Raju, a fisherman from Andhra Pradesh, and Sai as Satya, his love interest. The highly-awaited film was earlier scheduled to release on Sankranthi festival but due to some unavoidable circumstances, it was postponed to February 7.

The film made on a reported budget of Rs 75 crore marks the costliest film of Chaitanya's career. Read on to know how the film has been received on X.

The film has been garnering much praise for the background music scored by Devi Sri Prasad. With mixed response to the pacing, what stood out was the onscreen chemistry between Sai and Naga.

Reviewing the film, a social media user wrote on X: "Chaitanya's performance in Thandel was on fire!" Catching the first-day first show, another one posted: "#1sthalf - Engaging start to #Thandel! The first half impresses with its uplifting moments, memorable songs, n captivating BGM. The music blends into the narrative elevating overall experience. The pace dips slightly, pre-interval twist sets the stage for an exciting 2nd half."

Giving the film 3.25 stars out of 5, a film fanatic wrote: "@chay_akkineni is the biggest asset of the film 🎥 entertains throughout the film with his stunning chemistry and career BEST PERFORMANCE with @Sai_Pallavi92 @ThisIsDSP BGM AND SONGS ARE THE BIGGEST HIGH THROUGHOUT THE FILM."

Another one showering 3.5 stars on the film said: "An emotionally engaging tale with a well-paced first half and a thrilling, intense second half. @chay_akkineni Rating: 3.5/5 #BlockbusterThandel #Thandel"

Comparing Young Samrat Naga's previous films, a fan wrote: "Just now finished watching #Thandel. It’s simply a comeback film for @chay_akkineni❤️‍🔥. He delivered a very good performance in his career after Majili and YMC.🙇🏻🫂 It has decent first half followed by a good second half 🙌🏻.Dsp is the soul for the movie."

Another one wrote: "#Thandel slow first half followed by good second half 🙌🏻 Chay-Sai Pallavi as Raju & Satya excellent ✌🏻 DSP at his best show 🍻 My Rating: 3/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️"

The Telugu film is also available in Hindi and Tamil dubs. The satellite rights are owned by Zee Telugu, while OTT rights have been acquired by Netflix.