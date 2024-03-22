Thandel Makers Share BTS Glimpses of Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi; Shooting in Full Swing

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi have collaborated for the second time on Thandel, following the blockbuster Love Story. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial promises to be a one-of-a-kind love story. The film is currently being shot on a set in Hyderabad, with the prominent cast taking part.

In the latest update, makers shared some on-location stills capturing the atmosphere on the set. While some pictures show the director engaged in serious discussions with the actors and executives, others show them having fun. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi can be seen dressed for their roles as village folk.

Chay had undergone a thorough makeover for the film and worked on his body language. the actor also picked up rural slang for the film. Sai Pallavi also looks great as a village girl in the pictures.

Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures, the film's production banner Geetha Arts wrote: "Intense, passion-filled and fun ❤️‍🔥 Some shoot diaries from the sets of #Thandel 💥Shooting in full swing. Exciting updates soon." As soon as the makers dropped the update, fans of the actors went gaga over the detailing of their characters.

Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts presents the film, which is being produced by Bunny Vasu. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's music. It is known that the film Thandel is based on true events.

Meanwhile, Naga made his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's drama flick, Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chauhan directorial also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, it failed to impress the audience at the box office. He recently appeared in the action thriller film Custody, opposite Kirthi Shetty, and garnered excellent feedback for his performance. It also marked his Tamil debut. He also appeared in a web serial called Dhootha.