Thandel Box Office: Naga Chaitanya - Sai Pallavi's Film Eyes Rs 25 Crore Milestone With Over 9 PC Surge on Day 2

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second venture together Thandel has made a strong impact at the box office following its release on February 7. It is a romantic action thriller directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film follows a gripping story based on the true events surrounding fishermen from Srikakulam who unknowingly drift into Pakistani waters during a routine fishing expedition.

Box Office Breakdown

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, Thandel made an impressive Rs 11.5 crore on day 1, breaking Naga Chaitanya's previous records and marking his career-best opening. The film had strong support from the Telugu-speaking audience, with Rs 11.3 crore of the opening day collections coming from the Telugu market, and Rs 12 lakh and Rs 8 lakh from the Hindi and Tamil versions, respectively.

On day 2, Thandel grossed Rs 12.64 crore, witnessing a 9.91 percent increase in its earnings. With this, the total collections stand at Rs 24.14 crore in India.

Box Office Collection So Far

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 11.5 Cr Day 2 Rs 12.64 Cr (Early Estimates) Total Rs 24.14 Cr

Worldwide Collection

As per the makers, Thandel is enjoying an impressive overseas journey. Going by the numbers shared on the official handle of the film on X, Thandel has grossed over Rs 41.20 crore worldwide in just two days.

Box Office Competition

The romantic actioner has been facing immense competition at the box office with Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi and Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's Loveyapa. Despite the competition, Chay's film with Sai has been able to pull audiences. With positive word-of-mouth reviews, the film looks certain to continue its strong performance in the coming days.

About the Film and Star Cast

Thandel is a gripping story of vengeance, love, and patriotism. Sai Pallavi rejoins Chaitanya after their first collaboration in Love Story in 2021. Sai is in a crucial role, while Chay plays the role of a fisherman stuck in an unusual circumstance. Apart from them, the film boasts of a powerful ensemble cast comprising Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Kishore Raju Vasishta in key roles. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad with songs like Bujji Thalli and Highlessa Highlessa already becoming chartbusters.

