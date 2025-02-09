ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thandel Box Office: Naga Chaitanya - Sai Pallavi's Film Eyes Rs 25 Crore Milestone With Over 9 PC Surge on Day 2

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel sees impressive growth on day 2 at the box office.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in Thandel
Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in Thandel (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 9, 2025, 1:05 PM IST

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second venture together Thandel has made a strong impact at the box office following its release on February 7. It is a romantic action thriller directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film follows a gripping story based on the true events surrounding fishermen from Srikakulam who unknowingly drift into Pakistani waters during a routine fishing expedition.

Box Office Breakdown

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, Thandel made an impressive Rs 11.5 crore on day 1, breaking Naga Chaitanya's previous records and marking his career-best opening. The film had strong support from the Telugu-speaking audience, with Rs 11.3 crore of the opening day collections coming from the Telugu market, and Rs 12 lakh and Rs 8 lakh from the Hindi and Tamil versions, respectively.

On day 2, Thandel grossed Rs 12.64 crore, witnessing a 9.91 percent increase in its earnings. With this, the total collections stand at Rs 24.14 crore in India.

Box Office Collection So Far

DayIndia Net Collection
Day 1Rs 11.5 Cr
Day 2Rs 12.64 Cr (Early Estimates)
TotalRs 24.14 Cr

Worldwide Collection

As per the makers, Thandel is enjoying an impressive overseas journey. Going by the numbers shared on the official handle of the film on X, Thandel has grossed over Rs 41.20 crore worldwide in just two days.

Box Office Competition

The romantic actioner has been facing immense competition at the box office with Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi and Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's Loveyapa. Despite the competition, Chay's film with Sai has been able to pull audiences. With positive word-of-mouth reviews, the film looks certain to continue its strong performance in the coming days.

About the Film and Star Cast

Thandel is a gripping story of vengeance, love, and patriotism. Sai Pallavi rejoins Chaitanya after their first collaboration in Love Story in 2021. Sai is in a crucial role, while Chay plays the role of a fisherman stuck in an unusual circumstance. Apart from them, the film boasts of a powerful ensemble cast comprising Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Kishore Raju Vasishta in key roles. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad with songs like Bujji Thalli and Highlessa Highlessa already becoming chartbusters.

Box Office Data: Sacnilk and Thandel Makers

Read More

  1. Thandel X Review: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's Chemistry, BGM Gets Thumbs Up, but Pacing Gets Mixed Response
  2. 'When There's Any Confusion...': Naga Chaitanya Praises Wife Sobhita Dhulipala For Being 'Level-Headed'
  3. Naga Chaitanya Flew to Mumbai for Lunch Date with Sobhita Dhulipala - Here's How It All Started

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second venture together Thandel has made a strong impact at the box office following its release on February 7. It is a romantic action thriller directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film follows a gripping story based on the true events surrounding fishermen from Srikakulam who unknowingly drift into Pakistani waters during a routine fishing expedition.

Box Office Breakdown

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, Thandel made an impressive Rs 11.5 crore on day 1, breaking Naga Chaitanya's previous records and marking his career-best opening. The film had strong support from the Telugu-speaking audience, with Rs 11.3 crore of the opening day collections coming from the Telugu market, and Rs 12 lakh and Rs 8 lakh from the Hindi and Tamil versions, respectively.

On day 2, Thandel grossed Rs 12.64 crore, witnessing a 9.91 percent increase in its earnings. With this, the total collections stand at Rs 24.14 crore in India.

Box Office Collection So Far

DayIndia Net Collection
Day 1Rs 11.5 Cr
Day 2Rs 12.64 Cr (Early Estimates)
TotalRs 24.14 Cr

Worldwide Collection

As per the makers, Thandel is enjoying an impressive overseas journey. Going by the numbers shared on the official handle of the film on X, Thandel has grossed over Rs 41.20 crore worldwide in just two days.

Box Office Competition

The romantic actioner has been facing immense competition at the box office with Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi and Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's Loveyapa. Despite the competition, Chay's film with Sai has been able to pull audiences. With positive word-of-mouth reviews, the film looks certain to continue its strong performance in the coming days.

About the Film and Star Cast

Thandel is a gripping story of vengeance, love, and patriotism. Sai Pallavi rejoins Chaitanya after their first collaboration in Love Story in 2021. Sai is in a crucial role, while Chay plays the role of a fisherman stuck in an unusual circumstance. Apart from them, the film boasts of a powerful ensemble cast comprising Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Kishore Raju Vasishta in key roles. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad with songs like Bujji Thalli and Highlessa Highlessa already becoming chartbusters.

Box Office Data: Sacnilk and Thandel Makers

Read More

  1. Thandel X Review: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's Chemistry, BGM Gets Thumbs Up, but Pacing Gets Mixed Response
  2. 'When There's Any Confusion...': Naga Chaitanya Praises Wife Sobhita Dhulipala For Being 'Level-Headed'
  3. Naga Chaitanya Flew to Mumbai for Lunch Date with Sobhita Dhulipala - Here's How It All Started

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THANDEL BOX OFFICE DAY 2THANDEL BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONSAI PALLAVINAGA CHAITANYA FILM THANDELTOLLYWOOD FILM THANDEL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.