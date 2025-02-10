Thandel Box Office Collection Day 3: Naga Chaitanya's Film Emerges As His Fastest Rs 60+ Cr Grosser Worldwide

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's latest romantic action thriller Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, has maintained its positive momentum at the box office through its opening weekend. The film, which was released on February 7, 2025, has garnered immense love from audiences, particularly in Telugu-speaking regions.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 3

Thandel collected an estimated Rs 12.25 crore on Day 3 (first Sunday), according to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie brought in Rs 11.25 crore on the first day and Rs 12.1 crore on Day 2, bringing the total collection in India to an impressive Rs 35.85 crore by the end of the first weekend.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 11.5 Cr Day 2 Rs 12.1 Cr Day 3 12.25 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 35.85 Cr

Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk

Occupancy Rates

The film saw remarkable occupancy rates in the Telugu-speaking regions on Sunday, February 9, 2025. It had an overall 62.07% Telugu occupancy on Sunday with morning shows reporting 43.71% occupancy, which surged to 67.79% in the afternoon. Evening shows peaked at 75.28%, with night shows maintaining a steady 61.49% occupancy.

Worldwide Collection

As per the makers, the romantic action thriller has collected over Rs 62 crore globally. Taking to social media on Monday, the makers shared two posters of the film to celebrate this milestone and wrote in the caption, "The 'BLOCKBUSTER LOVE TSUNAMI' collects MASSIVE 62.37 CRORES+ GROSS WORLDWIDE in 3 days. Fastest '60cr+grosser' for Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni."

On Track for Rs 100 Crore Mark

With an ensuing steady performance at the box office, Thandel is on its way to becoming Naga Chaitanya's first-ever Rs 100 crore grosser. This success marks a turning point for the actor as he plays a deeply rooted character in the film. His portrayal of Raju, a fisherman-turned-captain, has been widely praised, even earning praise from his father, veteran actor Nagarjuna.

Success in International Markets

The film is also making waves in the US, grossing over $700,000 so far. It is expected to surpass the $1 million milestone by the end of the week.

About Thandel

Set against the backdrop inspired by true events involving fishermen from Srikakulam, Thandel explores the dramatic journey of Raju and his love interest, Satya, played by Sai Pallavi. The gripping storyline takes a twist when they find themselves in Pakistani waters. The chemistry between the lead actors, combined with Devi Sri Prasad's impactful music, has been a significant draw for audiences.

Critical Response

Although the cast and the music were widely praised; reviewers pointed out some issues with pacing and storytelling. But audiences have embraced the film in totality, making it so far Naga Chaitanya's biggest box-office success. With fantastic numbers raking in both at the domestic and international box office, Thandel is well on its way to blockbuster numbers.