Thandel Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Double-Digit Opener Likely in Store for Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi

Early box office trends for Thandel hint at a double-digit opener for Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.

Positive word of mouth from the first shows suggests Thandel is set to make a solid start at the box office. The film has already taken over online booking platforms.
Thandel Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction (Photo: Film poster)
Published : Feb 7, 2025, 2:44 PM IST

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel hit the big screens today. Its release coincides with the start of Valentine's Week, making it a perfect time for a love story to unfold on big screens. The film revolves around Raju, played by Naga Chaitanya and Satya, essayed by Sai Pallavi whose love story stands strong against all odds. The theme of love aligns perfectly with the season. Early reviews have been favorable. Positive word of mouth from the first shows suggests Thandel is set to make a solid start at the box office. The film has already taken over online booking platforms.

Naga Chaitanya has faced some disappointments at the box office lately. However, with Thandel, he reunites with director Chandoo Mondeti for the third time. They previously worked together on Premam (2016) and Savyasachi (2018). This film also marks Naga Chaitanya’s second collaboration with Geetha Arts after the romantic drama 100% Love (2011), where he starred alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. Thandel also brings Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi back together after their successful pairing in Love Story (2021). Their on-screen chemistry is already one of the most talked-about aspects of Thandel.

  • Thandel Box Office Collection Day 1 Predictions

Thandel is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 90 crore. The makers kept the advance booking window in India close to the release date, but early trade reports indicate that the film is likely to break Naga Chaitanya’s dry spell at the box office. The movie is expected to earn a double-digit opening at the Indian box office on its first day.

The film is already being touted as one of Naga Chaitanya’s best performances, and the demand is high not just at the box office but also in digital and satellite platforms. In fact, Netflix is said to have acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for a staggering Rs 40 crore.

According to an hourly live update by industry tracker Sacnilk, Thandel's net business stands at Rs 1.26 crore. The numbers are expected to increase as the day progresses.

  • Impressive Overseas Response

Thandel has made a strong impact with its USA premieres, grossing over $200K. The film’s overseas response has been particularly positive, with audiences praising the on-screen chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. Their scenes together are lauded as "crackling" by netizens. The music and sea sequences are also receiving praise.

  • Ticket Price Hike in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

During an event, Thandel producer Allu Arvind addressed the topic of the ticket price hike in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “Ticket prices are low in Andhra Pradesh and that's why we requested a slight increase of Rs 50 per ticket. We didn’t make any such request to the Telangana government, where the prices have gone up to Rs 295 and Rs 395. There are no special benefit shows for Thandel as we didn’t have that much benefit," said the ace producer in Telugu. He also revealed that Thandel went over budget hence the banner decided to release it themselves instead of selling it area-wise.

  • A Test for Director Chandoo Mondeti

It will be interesting to see if director Chandoo Mondeti, who delivered a hit with Karthikeya 2, can replicate that success with Thandel. This film is also Naga Chaitanya’s first release since his marriage to actor Sobhita Dhulipala last December, adding an extra layer of curiosity around the film's success.

