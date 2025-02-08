Thandel Box Office Collection Day 1: Naga Chaitanya Starrer Opens Strong Despite Clashes With Vidaamuyarchi, Loveyapa

Hyderabad: Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, after facing a series of box office setbacks, makes a powerful comeback with his latest romantic action thriller, Thandel. The film, which hit theatres on February 7, has received positive responses from both critics and audiences, marking a much-needed success for the actor. Reuniting with actor Sai Pallavi after their hit film Love Story, Chaitanya once again strikes a chord with viewers, particularly in the Telugu market.

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Thandel earned an estimated Rs 10 crore on its opening day. The Telugu version brought in Rs 9.8 crore, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 0.15 crore, and the Tamil version earned Rs 0.05 crore. The film recorded an impressive 53.58% occupancy for Telugu screenings, with night shows seeing the highest turnout at 71.10%. The Hindi and Tamil versions, however, underperformed with only 9.13% and 9.08% occupancy, respectively.

Budget and Box Office Predictions

Made with an estimated budget of Rs 75 to 80 crores, Thandel is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club, as per trade analysts. The strong opening and positive word of mouth suggest that the film will continue to perform well in the coming days.

About Thandel

Thandel tells the inspiring story of fishermen from Srikakulam, who unknowingly drift into Pakistani waters while undertaking a routine fishing expedition. The movie deals with themes of love, revenge, courage, and patriotism, making it a thrilling watch for action-drama enthusiasts.

This film, directed by Chandu Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts, features Devi Sri Prasad's music, with chart-topping tracks such as Bujji Thalli and Highlessa Highlessa winning viral fame.

Despite competing with Vidaamuyarchi and Loveyapa, Thandel promises to be a strong performer at the box office. The film opened with a bang and might just shatter records and give immense scope for Naga Chaitanya to rise as a bankable star.