ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thamma Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Turns Vampire In A 'Bloody Love Story' With Rashmika Mandanna

Hyderabad: The trailer of Thamma, the fifth instalment in Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, has finally been released. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the film blends romance, comedy, and spine-chilling horror, making it one of the most ambitious additions to the blockbuster franchise that has previously delivered movies like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya.

The trailer, which was unveiled at an event in Mumbai, opened the doors to a frightful vampire world where Ayushmann is seen in a brand new avatar. For the first time in his career, he steps into the horror genre, depicting a vampire whose tale comes together with Rashmika Mandanna's enigmatic and spooky character. The event saw several big names in attendance, including Shraddha Kapoor, who has been the face of the Stree franchise.

Unveiling the trailer, the makers wrote, "A forgotten legend from our folklore, #Thamma takes centre stage this Diwali. Maddock Horror Comedy Universe presents a bloody love story, produced by Dinesh Vijan & Amar Kaushik and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. In cinemas worldwide on 21st October."