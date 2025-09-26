Thamma Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Turns Vampire In A 'Bloody Love Story' With Rashmika Mandanna
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma trailer promises a chilling vampire love story in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the menacing antagonist.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 26, 2025 at 7:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: The trailer of Thamma, the fifth instalment in Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, has finally been released. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the film blends romance, comedy, and spine-chilling horror, making it one of the most ambitious additions to the blockbuster franchise that has previously delivered movies like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya.
The trailer, which was unveiled at an event in Mumbai, opened the doors to a frightful vampire world where Ayushmann is seen in a brand new avatar. For the first time in his career, he steps into the horror genre, depicting a vampire whose tale comes together with Rashmika Mandanna's enigmatic and spooky character. The event saw several big names in attendance, including Shraddha Kapoor, who has been the face of the Stree franchise.
Unveiling the trailer, the makers wrote, "A forgotten legend from our folklore, #Thamma takes centre stage this Diwali. Maddock Horror Comedy Universe presents a bloody love story, produced by Dinesh Vijan & Amar Kaushik and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. In cinemas worldwide on 21st October."
What makes Thamma unique is its positioning as the "first love story" in the horror-comedy universe. The story takes a dive into the realm of unrequited love and supernatural combat, where Ayushmann's character has to battle fate and supernatural forces. The movie also introduces Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, the villainous presence whose terrifying character adds to the dark elements of the movie.
Besides the lead trio, Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik will feature in important roles. The screenplay has been penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara, while Aditya Sarpotdar, who previously impressed with Munjya, takes the director's chair once again. The film's soundtrack is composed by the popular duo Sachin-Jigar.
With its perfect mix of horror, humour, and a bloody love story, Thamma is gearing up to light up theatres this festive season. The film is scheduled for release on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali.