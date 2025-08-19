Thama Teaser: Ayushmann And Rashmika's Love Faces Dark Test; Nawazuddin Steals Spotlight With Spooky Avatar

Hyderabad: Maddock Films has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser of Thama, the latest addition to its horror-comedy universe. With Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui leading the charge, this film is expected to be the first love story from this spooky yet entertaining space.

In the teaser, we get a soft, warm beginning, where Ayushmann's character Alok asks the lovely Rashmika, "Will you be able to live without me for 100 years?" Rashmika's response is "Not even for one moment." With soft and romantic frames, their chemistry shines- until it does not.

Suddenly we are thrust into screams, shadows, and vicious flashes, as the mood darkens. We see Nawazuddin Siddiqui entering with a chilling presence, potentially As Yakshasan - Andhere ka Badshah (King of Darkness). He has a devilish aura with long locks hair, suggesting he could be powerful and evil, something we have never seen in this world. We see Rashmika combating pain and rage, as Ayushmann sets out to save their love.

The makers had already created buzz with character posters. Ayushmann is introduced as "Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed" (the last hope for humanity). Rashmika is "Roshni ki pehli kiran" (the first ray of light). Nawazuddin is "Andhere ka badshah" (king of darkness). Paresh Rawal also joins the cast as Ram Bajaj Goyal, a man who always finds tragedy in comedy.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar (Munjya fame) and written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara, Thama is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. The film will release worldwide this Diwali. Fans are already calling it "the scariest and most unique love story" of the franchise, which began with Stree (2018) and later expanded with Bhediya (2022) and Munjya (2024).

A cameo by Malaika Arora in a special dance number adds to the excitement. With romance, horror, and humour blending into one "bloody" package, Thama looks ready to redefine the horror-comedy space once again.