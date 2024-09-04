GOAT Special Shows: Hours Before Release, TN Government Approves Screenings of Thalapathy Vijay's Actioner till 2 AM

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, is all set to hit theaters tomorrow, September 5. The Tamil Nadu government has issued a special order permitting early morning screenings of the film, allowing fans to catch the first shows at 9 a.m. The order also grants permission for continuous screenings from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., making it a day-long cinematic event for Vijay's fans.

GOAT is one of the most expensive films of 2024, with an estimated budget of around Rs 400 crore. This action-packed entertainer sees Vijay in dual roles, playing both father and son, with the promise of several cameos in the actioner. The film's star-studded cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and many others, adding to the excitement surrounding its release.

With music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the soundtrack has already garnered significant attention, with the fourth single set to be released soon. GOAT has been rated U/A by the CBFC and will have a runtime of nearly three hours. The film will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, catering to a broad audience.

In the lead-up to its release, GOAT has already made a significant impact, with nearly 1 million tickets sold in advance for Day 1, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk. The film has crossed Rs 50 crore in worldwide advance bookings, making it Vijay's second consecutive film to achieve this milestone following last year's blockbuster Leo.

Read More