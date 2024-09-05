Thalapathy Vijay's Dual Role to Unexpected Cameos: 5 Reasons to Not Miss Actor's Penultimate Film GOAT in Theatres

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's latest offering, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), helmed by Venkat Prabhu, hit theatres on Thursday amid much fanfare. With Vijay delivering a compelling dual performance and a starry list of cameos, Goat has several reasons not to be missed. It stands out as a must-watch film due to the top 5 reasons given below.

1. Dual Role Performance by Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay showcases his versatility in GOAT by taking on dual roles. He plays both a father, a retired Marine scout sniper, and a son. Many also doubt him playing three roles in the film, with fans catching a glimpse of an even younger look alike. This triple-role performance is expected to be a highlight of the film, with Vijay delivering a challenging role. The actor had aced the double role theme in the past starting from his 2007 film Azhagiya Tamizh Magan, which was directed by Bharathan.

2. High-Octane Action Sequences Coupled with International Level VFX

GOAT promises to deliver industry-best action sequences, amplified by cutting-edge VFX. The film features state-of-the-art special effects, including de-aging technology and dynamic action scenes. Collaborating with Hollywood's Lola VFX, known for their work on blockbuster films like Avatar and Avengers: Endgame, GOAT ensures a visually stunning experience, making the action sequences even more gripping.

3. Intriguing Sci-Fi Plot

The film’s plot is a captivating blend of science fiction and action, centering on themes of identity and ethics. The story follows Vijay's character as he is hunted by a younger clone of himself. This intriguing premise explores the moral implications of cloning and survival, offering more than just high-octane thrills.

4. Special Appearances and Star Power

In addition to Vijay's stellar performance, GOAT boasts a strong supporting cast and several exciting cameos. Notably, cricketer MS Dhoni makes a brief but impactful appearance in a segment that features him playing an IPL match. This unexpected cameo, coupled with the presence of other prominent actors like Prabhu Deva, Sneha, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, adds extra appeal to the film. Trisha and Sivakarthikeyan also make special cameos in the film, sending fans into a frenzy.

5. Thalapathy Vijay’s Last Major Film Before Plunging into Politics

GOAT holds special significance as it is likely to be Vijay's penultimate film before he fully transitions to a political career. With his recent launch of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam party and the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, this film could be one of his final major cinematic projects. This makes GOAT a landmark film in Vijay's career, adding an emotional element for fans to appreciate.