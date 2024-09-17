ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Kangana, Others Extend Warm Wishes to PM Modi on His 74th Birthday

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 49 minutes ago

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday, a slew of celebrities from the film industry have taken to social media to extend their wishes. From Thalapathy Vijay's heartfelt message to Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story, the outpouring of birthday greetings reflects widespread admiration for Modi's leadership.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 74th birthday today, and the outpouring of congratulatory messages from actors across industries has been notable. South superstars Thalapathy Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and other prominent personalities from the film industry joined in the celebrations, sharing their wishes for the Prime Minister on social media.

Thalapathy Vijay kicked off the birthday wishes with a heartfelt message. On his social media handle, Vijay wrote, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Thiru. @narendramodi. I pray for your good health, happiness, and long life." The actor-politician shared a throwback picture with the PM in his birthday post.

Pawan Kalyan shared a detailed note on his social media, expressing his admiration and best wishes for Modi. His message, roughly translated in English reads: "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to my inspiration, world leader, selfless Karmayogi, incomparable illustriousness, architect of a great India, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. I pray to Lord Venkateswara that you always remain healthy, safe, and live long. Under your leadership, India is the center of global peace, prosperity, and power."

Chiranjeevi also extended his wishes writing: "Happy Birthday to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji! May you have a long life filled with great health! May you be blessed with more strength to lead our nation to greater glories!!"

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut shared a picture with PM Modi on her Instagram stories, writing, "Happiest birthday to the greatest leader @narendramodi." Anupam Kher posted a series of pictures with the PM on Instagram and shared a special letter he received from Modi about his book. His post read: "Respected Prime Minister...Many many happy returns of the day! May the Lord grant you long and healthy life! And may you continue to lead the country for many years to come. You're tireless too! And inspirational too. You are ordinary too! And extraordinary too....Be victorious. Jai Hind.. #PrimeMinister @narendramodi"

Suniel Shetty took to X to convey his wishes: "Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. May your leadership continue to guide our nation towards greater heights and achievements. Wishing you another year of great health and happiness." Jackie Shroff also shared his birthday wishes on X, including a photo of himself with Modi: "Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very happy birthday! @narendramodi @PMOIndia."

