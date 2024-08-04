Thalapathy Vijay Lists His Luxurious Rolls Royce Ghost for Sale Years after Courtroom Drama

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay, the acclaimed Tamil superstar renowned for his performances in films such as Master and Beast, is currently making headlines for more than just his cinematic achievements. The latest buzz surrounds Vijay's decision to part ways with his cherished Rolls-Royce Ghost, a move that has stirred considerable interest among fans and car enthusiasts alike. A video of the car was posted on Instagram with its features, and fans were quick to identify the actor's loved possession.

A symbol of luxury, the Rolls-Royce Ghost was purchased by Vijay in Britain in 2012. However, the luxury purchase was marred by legal complications upon its import to India. The Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes ordered an entry tax payment, which, due to various duties and taxes, far exceeded the car’s original cost. Shocked by the exorbitant tax amount, Vijay challenged the decision in the Madras High Court.

The court, however, turned down Vijay’s plea. The presiding judge, referencing Vijay’s status as a prominent actor, remarked, "Don’t just be a reel hero, be a real hero. Tax is not a donation; it is a compulsory contribution." The court not only dismissed Vijay’s petition but also imposed a fine of Rs. 1 lakh and mandated the payment of the tax. This incident garnered substantial media attention and sparked widespread discussion on social platforms in 2021.

Fast forward to now, the Rolls-Royce Ghost is available for sale at Empire Autos, a premium car dealership. The car, originally valued at Rs. 3.5 crore, is listed at Rs. 2.6 crore. Known for its impressive features, including a top speed of 250 km/h and a mileage of 5-8 km per liter, the luxurious ride is likely to attract significant interest given its previous owner’s high profile.

Vijay’s decision to sell the car comes at a time when speculation about his career trajectory is rife. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film G.O.A.T., directed by Suresh Prabhu and featuring Meenakshi Chaudhary. Additionally, rumours suggest that Vijay may be contemplating a shift to politics, with some reports indicating plans for a statewide political march.