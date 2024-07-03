Thalapathy Vijay Fans, Listen Up! Venkat Prabhu Drops GOAT Update Straight from LA

Hyderabad: Director Venkat Prabhu has given an exciting update about his much-awaited film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), starring Thalapathy Vijay. While the star remains committed to his promise of meeting meritorious students in Tamil Nadu, this latest development about GOAT comes as a double delight for his fans.

Venkat Prabhu took to social media recently to share a thrilling update, revealing that the post-production work for GOAT is in full swing at Lola VFX, a prestigious visual effects studio based in Los Angeles. Lola VFX has previously lent its expertise to blockbuster films such as Ant-Man, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Game Of Thrones, and Suicide Squad.

Sharing a set of two pictures from LA, Venkat wrote on Instagram, "Post production at fully swing #TheGreatestOfAllTime #LA #California #lolavfx with @suthan_vfx."

The promotional materials released so far have been well-received by the audience, especially the first single Whistle Podu and the melodious track Chinna Chinna Kangal. The success of Chinna Chinna Kangal has further heightened anticipation for the film, with fans praising Vijay's enchanting voice as he returns to singing a melodious track after a long hiatus. Notably, Vijay has sung two songs in this film, marking his reunion with Yuvan Shankar Raja after two decades. Yuvan employed AI technology to blend in the voice of his late sister Bhavatharini into Chinna Chinna Kangal.

The Greatest of All Time boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Yogibabu, VTV Ganesh, Ajmal Amir, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Premgi, Ajay Raj, and Aravind Akash in pivotal roles.

Produced by AGS Entertainment and backed by Archana Kalpathi, Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film's music is composed by the acclaimed Yuvan Shankar Raja. GOAT is slated for release on September 5, 2024, coinciding with Vinayaka Chaturthi.