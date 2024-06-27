Thalapathy Vijay Back on GOAT Sets, Soon To Call It a Wrap on Venkat Prabhu's Directorial

Hyderabad: Superstar Vijay has resumed shooting for his upcoming film GOAT, also known as, The Greatest of All Time. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the movie is in its final stages and is all set to hit theatres on September 5. Vijay recently returned to the set to complete the remaining patchwork.
In a recent picture with a fan, Vijay was seen sporting a grey shirt on the set of GOAT. The filming for his portions is expected to wrap up within a day or two, while the post-production activities are progressing smoothly in parallel to meet the scheduled release date.
GOAT is reported to be a time travel film where Vijay will be seen playing a dual role as a father and son, marking his first collaboration with director Venkat Prabhu. The film promises multiple looks for Vijay, including the use of de-aging technology for one of his characters.
Recently, the makers unveiled a glimpse and the second single of GOAT, creating a buzz among fans. Celebrating Vijay's 50th birthday, a special video titled GOAT Bday Shots showcased thrilling sequences, including a high-speed chase where Vijay is seen in action-packed dual roles atop a speeding bike.
Adding to the excitement, GOAT's second single Chinna Chinna Kangal sung by Vijay himself was recently unveiled. The song features a unique touch with AI-processed vocals of the late singer Bhavathirini for the female version.
Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment, the music for GOAT is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film boasts of a star-studded cast including Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram, and Ajmal Ameer. Mark your calendars for the grand release on September 5, 2024, coinciding with Vinayaka Chaturthi.
