Thalapathy Vijay Back on GOAT Sets, Soon To Call It a Wrap on Venkat Prabhu's Directorial

Hyderabad: Superstar Vijay has resumed shooting for his upcoming film GOAT, also known as, The Greatest of All Time. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the movie is in its final stages and is all set to hit theatres on September 5. Vijay recently returned to the set to complete the remaining patchwork.

In a recent picture with a fan, Vijay was seen sporting a grey shirt on the set of GOAT. The filming for his portions is expected to wrap up within a day or two, while the post-production activities are progressing smoothly in parallel to meet the scheduled release date.

GOAT is reported to be a time travel film where Vijay will be seen playing a dual role as a father and son, marking his first collaboration with director Venkat Prabhu. The film promises multiple looks for Vijay, including the use of de-aging technology for one of his characters.