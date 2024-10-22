ETV Bharat / entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reign Supreme as India's Most Popular Stars in Ormax Report

Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been named the most popular film stars in India in the September 2024 Ormax report.

Vijay and Samantha Top September 2024 Rankings in Ormax Report
Vijay and Samantha Top September 2024 Rankings in Ormax Report (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Hyderabad: In a recent report released by Ormax Media, Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay and Tollywood sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu have emerged as the most popular film stars in India for September 2024. The rankings reflect a vibrant landscape of talent in Indian cinema, with Vijay leading the male category and Samantha reigning supreme among female stars.

The Ormax report features a diverse array of talent, including renowned actors like Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, and Jr NTR in the male category. Vijay, who has enjoyed a prolific career spanning over three decades, has acted in 68 films, solidifying his status as one of Tamil cinema's highest-grossing and most commercially successful actors. His latest film, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, was released on September 5, 2024, and has garnered attention for its impressive box office performance. Netflix has acquired the streaming rights, making the film available from October 3, 2024.

In the female category, Samantha's position at the top comes as no surprise, given her recent acclaim. She captured audiences with her performance in the trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny. Following Samantha, Alia Bhatt secured the second spot despite mixed reviews for her latest project, Jigra. New mother Deepika Padukone ranks third, buoyed by her roles in blockbuster films such as Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan, and Jawan.

Read More

  1. Prabhas Beats Vijay and SRK to Retain Top Spot as Most Popular Star; Alia Leads Female Stars in Ormax Report
  2. 'Keep My Name Out of Political Battles': Samantha Reacts To Konda Surekha's Comments Linking KTR to Her Divorce, Nagarjuna Too Responds
  3. Thalapathy 69: Vijay Is 'The Torch Bearer Of Democracy' In Final Film; Sets Stage For October 2025 Release

Hyderabad: In a recent report released by Ormax Media, Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay and Tollywood sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu have emerged as the most popular film stars in India for September 2024. The rankings reflect a vibrant landscape of talent in Indian cinema, with Vijay leading the male category and Samantha reigning supreme among female stars.

The Ormax report features a diverse array of talent, including renowned actors like Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, and Jr NTR in the male category. Vijay, who has enjoyed a prolific career spanning over three decades, has acted in 68 films, solidifying his status as one of Tamil cinema's highest-grossing and most commercially successful actors. His latest film, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, was released on September 5, 2024, and has garnered attention for its impressive box office performance. Netflix has acquired the streaming rights, making the film available from October 3, 2024.

In the female category, Samantha's position at the top comes as no surprise, given her recent acclaim. She captured audiences with her performance in the trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny. Following Samantha, Alia Bhatt secured the second spot despite mixed reviews for her latest project, Jigra. New mother Deepika Padukone ranks third, buoyed by her roles in blockbuster films such as Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan, and Jawan.

Read More

  1. Prabhas Beats Vijay and SRK to Retain Top Spot as Most Popular Star; Alia Leads Female Stars in Ormax Report
  2. 'Keep My Name Out of Political Battles': Samantha Reacts To Konda Surekha's Comments Linking KTR to Her Divorce, Nagarjuna Too Responds
  3. Thalapathy 69: Vijay Is 'The Torch Bearer Of Democracy' In Final Film; Sets Stage For October 2025 Release

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ORMAX REPORT SEPTEMBER 2024THALAPATHY VIJAYSAMANTHAMOST POPULAR FILM STARS IN INDIAORMAX REPORT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.