Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reign Supreme as India's Most Popular Stars in Ormax Report

Hyderabad: In a recent report released by Ormax Media, Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay and Tollywood sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu have emerged as the most popular film stars in India for September 2024. The rankings reflect a vibrant landscape of talent in Indian cinema, with Vijay leading the male category and Samantha reigning supreme among female stars.

The Ormax report features a diverse array of talent, including renowned actors like Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, and Jr NTR in the male category. Vijay, who has enjoyed a prolific career spanning over three decades, has acted in 68 films, solidifying his status as one of Tamil cinema's highest-grossing and most commercially successful actors. His latest film, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, was released on September 5, 2024, and has garnered attention for its impressive box office performance. Netflix has acquired the streaming rights, making the film available from October 3, 2024.

In the female category, Samantha's position at the top comes as no surprise, given her recent acclaim. She captured audiences with her performance in the trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny. Following Samantha, Alia Bhatt secured the second spot despite mixed reviews for her latest project, Jigra. New mother Deepika Padukone ranks third, buoyed by her roles in blockbuster films such as Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan, and Jawan.

