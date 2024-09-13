Thalapathy 69: Much-Awaited Announcement On Vijay's FINAL Film Is Here - Watch Video

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated news has finally arrived as KVN Productions revealed their debut Tamil film, which stars none other than the iconic superstar Thalapathy Vijay. The film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, was officially announced today, September 13. The production house took to social media and shared a video, confirming the news.

Sharing the announcement video on Instagram, KVN Productions wrote, "Un ratham en ratham verae illai.. Uthirathil vithaithayae anbin sollai. The Love for Thalapathy. We all grew up with your films & you’ve been a part of our lives every step of the way. Thankyou Thalapathy for entertaining us more than 30 years. #Thalapathy69 Project announcement drops tomorrow at 5 PM. #Thalapathy @actorvijay #Thalapathy69ByKVNProductions."

Vijay's latest film, The Greatest Of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu, is currently performing well in theatres. However, all attention is now focused on his next project, as Vijay is set to retire from cinema after his 69th and final film to concentrate on his political career.

The eagerly awaited final film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, is reported to be directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. KVN Productions has promised to reveal more details about the film tomorrow, September 14, heightening the excitement among fans. The announcement has already generated a buzz, as fans eagerly anticipate the details of Thalapathy 69.