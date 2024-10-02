Thalapathy 69 Cast Reveal: Pooja Hegde Joins Vijay To Create Magic On Big Screen Once Again

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Thalapathy 69, starring Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, have officially announced the addition of Pooja Hegde to the star-studded cast. The exciting reveal came through an Instagram post by KVN Productions, the production house behind the film.

The post, featuring a striking picture of Pooja Hegde, welcomed her on board and hinted at her reunion with Thalapathy Vijay, stating, "Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again." Fans of the actor and Vijay are thrilled to see the two share screen space again after their successful collaboration in the 2022 movie Beast. Ahead of this revelation, the makers teased fans with a video captioning, "1 hour to go to meet our Halamithi."

This casting news follows the recent revelation of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, adding to the buzz surrounding this much-anticipated project. Pooja Hegde, known for her work in films across various Indian film industries, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, has steadily built a reputation as a talented and versatile actor. Her inclusion in Thalapathy 69 has raised expectations for a powerful on-screen dynamic, especially after their chemistry in Beast was well-received by audiences.

Directed by H Vinoth, Thalapathy 69 promises to be an action-packed entertainer. The film features music by the celebrated composer Anirudh Ravichander, ensuring that fans can expect a memorable soundtrack. With notable co-producers Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK, and Venkat K Narayana as the main producer, Thalapathy 69 is shaping up to be a grand cinematic experience. The film, which is yet to reveal further details about its plot, has already captured the attention of fans, making it one of the most awaited releases in the Tamil film industry.