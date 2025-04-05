Test X Review: Nayanthara, R Madhavan, Siddharth's Film Gets Mixed Reactions, Netizens Say 'Lack Of Depth'

Hyderabad: The Tamil sports drama Test, starring Nayanthara, R Madhavan, and Siddharth, is now streaming on Netflix. Directed by S Sashikanth under the banner of YNOT Studios, the film was released on April 4, 2025, and has since generated a wave of buzz across social media platforms. Co-written by Suman Kumar and produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra, Test explores an emotional and dramatic narrative centered around cricket, relationships, and personal turmoil.
The story revolves around three central characters - Arjun, a professional Test cricketer; Saravanan, a scientist; and Kumudha, Saravanan's wife. As the film unfolds, viewers witness the characters navigating life-altering challenges that intertwine their fates. While the emotional depth of the storyline has been appreciated, many feel that the film suffers from a lack of engaging screenplay and inconsistent pacing.
Social media users have expressed mixed reactions to the film. On X (formerly Twitter), one user praised the storytelling, writing, "#Test #TestOnNetflix is a well-written story. I like the script and the twist. Good try, director. Maddy and Nayan combo scenes are PAKKA. Overall, it’s a good movie and I’ll watch it again. Good job by Siddarth and Meera Jasmine. BGMs are great #Nayanthara #Nayan."
#Test #TestOnNetflix is a well written story. I like the script and the twist. Good try, director. Maddy and Nayan combo scenes are PAKKA. Overall, it’s a good movie and I’ll watch again. Good job by Siddarth and Meera Jasmine. BGMs are great #Nayanthara #Nayan @ActorMadhavan pic.twitter.com/GYm82aABZC— 💕Nayanthara_Proud Fan (@KRISHMELVIN) April 5, 2025
Siddharth's performance, in particular, has received acclaim. A tweet read, "Siddharth is really making waves with his performance - everyone's talking about it." Similarly, fans of R Madhavan shared their admiration, with one user stating, "@ActorMadhavan will forever be my favourite. #test."
#TEST Streaming Now In @NetflixIndia— RamKumarr (@ramk8059) April 5, 2025
Siddharth is really making waves with his performance—everyone’s talking about it.#TESTOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/tWkYo12j6r
However, not all feedback has been positive. Some viewers pointed out that the screenplay lacked depth and struggled with consistency. One user commented, "#TEST. Just for @ActorMadhavan, what a performer, especially when things turn ugly with Maddy. Liked the facts spoken with Nayan in climax. But falls short in a lack of depth in the screenplay, but picks up in the middle portion and again it goes down the hill. It Tests our Patience."
#TEST— Quirk47 (@Chay_47) April 5, 2025
Just for @ActorMadhavan
What a performer 🔥🔥..especially when things turn ugly with Maddy.
Liked the facts spoken with Nayan in climax.
But falls short in lack of depth in screenplay but picks in the middle portion and again it goes down the hill.
It Tests our Patience.
Another viewer described the movie as, "#Test - An average cricket drama which has flat narration with expected scenes all around. The top cast excels with their performance; other than that, there's nothing much. The story revolves around cricket & money, how both are imp for both the top casts. One time watch :)"
41. #Test - An average cricket drama which has flat narration with expected scenes all around. The top cast excels with their performance, other than that there's nothing much. The story revolves around the cricket & money how both are imp for both the top casts. One tym watch :)— Udaynani_12 (@UdayKir73278189) April 5, 2025
Yet, a few found the film to be a slow-burning but compelling narrative. "#Test - An engaging slow burner which deals with the format of narration from start to end in a calm and composed manner. An easy watch on the whole. Has its share of flaws but still keeps us in due indulgence till the end. A good one!" tweeted another user.
#Test - An engaging slow burner which deals the format of narration from start to end in a calm and composed manner. An easy watch on a whole. Has its share of flaws but still keeps us in due indulgence till end.— Gautham Vamsi (@thegauthamvamsi) April 5, 2025
A good one!
Contrarily, some felt the film lacked the dramatic tension required to leave a lasting impact. "#Test has an interesting plot, but the execution and writing falters after a point and doesn't build the tension required for the film to work. Random character arcs, bare minimum acting and the sub-par music are other letdowns," shared a viewer.
#Test has an interesting plot but the execution and writing filters after a point and doesn't build the tension required for the film to work.— Celluloid Conversations (@CelluloidConve2) April 5, 2025
Random character arcs, bare minimum acting and the sub-par music are other letdowns.
The movie Test has struck a chord with audiences for its powerful performances and emotional core, but has equally faced criticism for its screenplay and pacing.
READ MORE