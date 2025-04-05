Test X Review: Nayanthara, R Madhavan, Siddharth's Film Gets Mixed Reactions, Netizens Say 'Lack Of Depth'

Hyderabad: The Tamil sports drama Test, starring Nayanthara, R Madhavan, and Siddharth, is now streaming on Netflix. Directed by S Sashikanth under the banner of YNOT Studios, the film was released on April 4, 2025, and has since generated a wave of buzz across social media platforms. Co-written by Suman Kumar and produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra, Test explores an emotional and dramatic narrative centered around cricket, relationships, and personal turmoil.

The story revolves around three central characters - Arjun, a professional Test cricketer; Saravanan, a scientist; and Kumudha, Saravanan's wife. As the film unfolds, viewers witness the characters navigating life-altering challenges that intertwine their fates. While the emotional depth of the storyline has been appreciated, many feel that the film suffers from a lack of engaging screenplay and inconsistent pacing.

Social media users have expressed mixed reactions to the film. On X (formerly Twitter), one user praised the storytelling, writing, "#Test #TestOnNetflix is a well-written story. I like the script and the twist. Good try, director. Maddy and Nayan combo scenes are PAKKA. Overall, it’s a good movie and I’ll watch it again. Good job by Siddarth and Meera Jasmine. BGMs are great #Nayanthara #Nayan."

Siddharth's performance, in particular, has received acclaim. A tweet read, "Siddharth is really making waves with his performance - everyone's talking about it." Similarly, fans of R Madhavan shared their admiration, with one user stating, "@ActorMadhavan will forever be my favourite. #test."

However, not all feedback has been positive. Some viewers pointed out that the screenplay lacked depth and struggled with consistency. One user commented, "#TEST. Just for @ActorMadhavan, what a performer, especially when things turn ugly with Maddy. Liked the facts spoken with Nayan in climax. But falls short in a lack of depth in the screenplay, but picks up in the middle portion and again it goes down the hill. It Tests our Patience."

Another viewer described the movie as, "#Test - An average cricket drama which has flat narration with expected scenes all around. The top cast excels with their performance; other than that, there's nothing much. The story revolves around cricket & money, how both are imp for both the top casts. One time watch :)"

Yet, a few found the film to be a slow-burning but compelling narrative. "#Test - An engaging slow burner which deals with the format of narration from start to end in a calm and composed manner. An easy watch on the whole. Has its share of flaws but still keeps us in due indulgence till the end. A good one!" tweeted another user.

Contrarily, some felt the film lacked the dramatic tension required to leave a lasting impact. "#Test has an interesting plot, but the execution and writing falters after a point and doesn't build the tension required for the film to work. Random character arcs, bare minimum acting and the sub-par music are other letdowns," shared a viewer.

The movie Test has struck a chord with audiences for its powerful performances and emotional core, but has equally faced criticism for its screenplay and pacing.