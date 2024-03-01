TBMAUJ Box Office Collection Day 21: Shahid-Kriti Starrer's Worldwide Gross Crosses Rs 134

Hyderabad: The box office earnings of Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ) witnessed a decline on its third Thursday. After being in theaters for 21 days, the film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon continues its gradual run. The makers shared an update on the film's global earnings via social media, announcing that the romantic comedy has grossed over Rs 134 crore worldwide as it enters its fourth week in cinemas.

Through an Instagram post, the makers unveiled a striking poster featuring the film's lead pair, revealing the global gross of Rs 134.36 crore. Additionally, the film has reportedly earned Rs 79.43 crore net in India. Expressing gratitude for the film's reception, the makers wrote, "It’s week number four, and this impossible love story continues to make noise at the Box Office, thanks to your love & cheer! 🥳❤️."

Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the movie revolves around the love story between robotic engineer Aryan Agnihotri and AI-generated Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation, aka SIFRA. Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The film was released on February 9.

During a pre-release press conference for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor shared his experience of working alongside veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Praising Dharmendra, Shahid said, "To share screen space with him is an honour. He is very loving and charismatic. Whenever he meets you there's love in his hug. I just want his blessings. I have many scenes with him in the film, he plays my grandfather."

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.