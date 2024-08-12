Kriti Sanon Confirms Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Sequel, Says 'Eager'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, in early 2024, captured the hearts of viewers with her role in the romantic comedy, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Her portrayal of a robot, paired with the chemistry shared with Shahid Kapoor in the film, garnered significant appreciation. The movie concluded with an open ending, hinting at the potential for a sequel. And now, Kriti provided an exciting update regarding the sequel, expressing that both she and Shahid are 'eager' for it to happen soon.
Recently, in an interview with a magazine, Kriti was asked whether she would reunite with Shahid Kapoor for another film following Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The actor responded by revealing that plans for the sequel are in the scripting phase. "The sequel for Teri Baaton Mein is currently being written. We're both eager for it to happen soon," she shared.
The 34-year-old actor further elaborated on her experience collaborating with Shahid, describing it as an enjoyable endeavour. She conveyed her belief that their on-screen chemistry was fantastic, asserting that it felt organic rather than artificial. Kriti stated that Shahid is one of those rare actors with whom she shares a natural connection.
The narrative of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya revolves around Aryan, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor, who is a robotics engineer, and SIFRA, played by Kriti Sanon, a robot who captures his affection. Aryan's desire to marry SIFRA leads them to a series of amusing and chaotic scenarios as he takes her home to meet his family.
Apart from Kriti and Shahid, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Rajesh Kumar, Grusha Kapoor, Ashish Verma, and others, with a cameo by Janhvi Kapoor making an appearance at the end of the film. helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the romantic comedy hit theatres on February 9, 2024.
