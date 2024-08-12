ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kriti Sanon Confirms Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Sequel, Says 'Eager'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, in early 2024, captured the hearts of viewers with her role in the romantic comedy, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Her portrayal of a robot, paired with the chemistry shared with Shahid Kapoor in the film, garnered significant appreciation. The movie concluded with an open ending, hinting at the potential for a sequel. And now, Kriti provided an exciting update regarding the sequel, expressing that both she and Shahid are 'eager' for it to happen soon.

Recently, in an interview with a magazine, Kriti was asked whether she would reunite with Shahid Kapoor for another film following Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The actor responded by revealing that plans for the sequel are in the scripting phase. "The sequel for Teri Baaton Mein is currently being written. We're both eager for it to happen soon," she shared.

The 34-year-old actor further elaborated on her experience collaborating with Shahid, describing it as an enjoyable endeavour. She conveyed her belief that their on-screen chemistry was fantastic, asserting that it felt organic rather than artificial. Kriti stated that Shahid is one of those rare actors with whom she shares a natural connection.