TBMAUJ Box Office Day 8: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Starrer Inches Close to Rs 50 Cr Mark in India

Hyderabad: On its eighth day at the box office, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is poised to join the coveted Rs 50 crore club in India. The film premiered in theaters on February 9, receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Starring Shahid and Kriti in leading roles, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has garnered approximately Rs 47 crore in India according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Directed and written by newcomers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film's first-week collection amounted to Rs 44.35 crore.

Early estimates suggest that the movie grossed around Rs 2.65 crore nett on its eighth day in India. Despite a strong start over its debut weekend, the momentum of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya dwindled in the subsequent days. The film is enjoying perks of a solo release as there are no major films lined up to hit screens until Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal starrer Crakk arrives on February 23.

The storyline revolves around Shahid Kapoor's character, a scientist who falls in love with Kriti Sanon's portrayal of SIFRA, a robot. The film's ensemble cast also includes Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the movie marks Shahid Kapoor's return to romantic comedy after a hiatus from the genre.

Fans had eagerly anticipated Shahid Kapoor's return to romantic comedy, as he had predominantly taken on intense roles in recent years. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya fulfills this expectation, offering audiences a blend of laughter, entertainment, and heart-touching moments.