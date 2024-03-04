TBMAUJ Box Office Collection: Shahid-Kriti's Film Crosses Rs 140 Cr Mark Globally on Day 24

Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ) has been performing steadily at the box office. As of its 24th day in theaters, the romantic comedy has surpassed the Rs 140 crore mark globally, makers announced on Monday.

In a recent social media update, Maddock Films, the banner behind Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, shared the latest earnings of the movie, both globally and domestically. Accompanied by a striking poster featuring Shahid and Kriti, the update revealed that the film has grossed Rs 140.73 crore worldwide and Rs 83.28 crore nett in India after being screened for 24 days.

Expressing their excitement and gratitude for the response from the audience, the filmmakers thanked the viewers for contributing to another successful week at the box office. They encouraged everyone to experience the perfect blend of romance, comedy, and family drama that the movie offers.

The film's soundtrack, featuring popular songs like Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, Akhiyaan Gulaab, Tum Se, and the title track Teri Baaton Mein, has already won the hearts of fans. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is praised for its seamless combination of romance, comedy, and social commentary, promising an entertaining journey for its audience.

Written and directed by debut filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the movie revolves around Shahid's character, a robotic scientist who falls in love with and decides to marry a robot named Sifra (portrayed by Kriti). The film also features veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in significant roles, adding depth to its storyline.