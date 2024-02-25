TBMAUJ Box Office Collection Day 16: Shahid-Kriti Starrer Mints over Rs 129 Cr Worldwide

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is stable at the box office while it faces tough competition from Yami Gautam's latest release Article 370. After 16-day run in theaters, the film has raked in Rs 129.13 crore globally, the makers announced on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya continues to perform steadily at the box office. On its 16th day in theaters, the film earned a worldwide gross of Rs 129.13 crore, according to the makers. This film marked the third major release of the year, following Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan.

Maddock Films, the production banner behind Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, shared the film's worldwide gross and domestic earnings after its 16-day run in theaters. Taking to social media, the makers posted a striking poster featuring Shahid and Kriti, revealing that the film earned Rs 129.13 crore worldwide and Rs 75.63 crore domestically. Expressing gratitude for the positive response, the makers wrote, "Thank you for embracing this unconventional love story! 🎉 Watch this perfect blend of romance, comedy, & family drama for pure entertainment!".

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was highly anticipated, boasting excellent music and dance sequences, strong chemistry between the actors, and a captivating love story. Currently, the film faces tough competition from Article 370, starring Yami Gautam, which is enjoying a strong momentum at the box office with earnings of around Rs 13 crore in two days.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

The romantic comedy tells the love story between Aryan Agnihotri, a robotic engineer, and Sifra, an AI-generated robot. With a special appearance by Janhvi Kapoor, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also features Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in important roles.

Read More

  1. Kiara Advani Drops Endearing Pic from Wedding to Wish Shahid Kapoor on B'day; Click by Mira Kapoor
  2. Did Kareena Kapoor Just Ignore Shahid Kapoor at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024? Viral Video Hints So
  3. Maybe He Still Hasn't Seen Film: Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Shahid Kapoor's Silence Post Animal Success

TAGGED:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha JiyaTBMAUJ Box Office CollectionShahid KapoorKriti Sanon

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England

Drugs worth Rs 350 Crore seized from Fishing Boat in Gujarat's Veraval port

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.