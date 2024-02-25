TBMAUJ Box Office Collection Day 16: Shahid-Kriti Starrer Mints over Rs 129 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya continues to perform steadily at the box office. On its 16th day in theaters, the film earned a worldwide gross of Rs 129.13 crore, according to the makers. This film marked the third major release of the year, following Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan.

Maddock Films, the production banner behind Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, shared the film's worldwide gross and domestic earnings after its 16-day run in theaters. Taking to social media, the makers posted a striking poster featuring Shahid and Kriti, revealing that the film earned Rs 129.13 crore worldwide and Rs 75.63 crore domestically. Expressing gratitude for the positive response, the makers wrote, "Thank you for embracing this unconventional love story! 🎉 Watch this perfect blend of romance, comedy, & family drama for pure entertainment!".

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was highly anticipated, boasting excellent music and dance sequences, strong chemistry between the actors, and a captivating love story. Currently, the film faces tough competition from Article 370, starring Yami Gautam, which is enjoying a strong momentum at the box office with earnings of around Rs 13 crore in two days.

The romantic comedy tells the love story between Aryan Agnihotri, a robotic engineer, and Sifra, an AI-generated robot. With a special appearance by Janhvi Kapoor, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also features Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in important roles.