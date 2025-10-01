ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tere Ishk Mein Teaser: Kriti Sanon's Haldi Ceremony Turns Dreadful As Dhanush's Dark Love Unfolds

The teaser begins on a dramatic note at the haldi ceremony of Kriti Sanon's character. Her beaming bridal moment is shattered when a bruised Dhanush walks in, his arrival instantly turning gloomy. In a chilling scene, he reveals that he has just performed the last rites of his father by immersing his ashes in the Ganga, carrying gangajal along with him. Looking Kriti in the eye, he urges her to "wash away her old sins" before stepping into married life, before pouring the holy water over her.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film, Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, have released the teaser on Wednesday, October 1. Directed by Anand L Rai, the film marks the reunion of actor Dhanush and the filmmaker after four years with their latest project, Tere Ishk Mein. The duo, who previously worked together in Atrangi Re (2021) and delivered the hit romantic drama Raanjhanaa (2013), return with yet another story centred on passion, obsession, and destructive love.

The teaser then takes audiences into flashbacks of their passionate romance. Their relationship is not at all like the dreamy, light-hearted traditional love stories. It is filled with obsession, toxicity, and violence. Dhanush is depicted beating up a miscreant in rage, and Kriti's character smokes cigarettes and drinks alcohol for comfort. Their sinister smiles at each other suggest a bond evoked as much in agony as in passion.

The teaser's ending raises the suspense higher. Dhanush, calling out to Lord Shankar - the Destroyer God - hopes that Kriti gives birth to a son. His logic: that way, his past lover would finally realise the misery men go through when their hearts break. The mysterious note with which the teaser ends has left people wondering about the twists that are coming their way.

Interestingly, Tere Ishk Mein not only reunites Dhanush and Rai but also screenwriter Himanshu Sharma and music director AR Rahman, both key contributors to Raanjhanaa. Sharma, Rai's old-time collaborator, has written all his directorials, while Rahman's music is expected to provide the same emotional intensity that made Raanjhanaa unforgettable.

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, Tere Ishk Mein is scheduled to hit the silver screens on November 28, 2025.