Tere Ishk Mein: Kriti Sanon And Dhanush's Love Story Begins With Tragic Undertones; Film's Release Date Out

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, dropped another glimpse on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. Tere Ishk Mein brings together the powerhouse trio of Aanand L Rai, Dhanush, and AR Rahman once again, following the success of the 2013 movie Raanjhanaa. The film promises an emotionally charged journey, exploring themes of unrequited love and longing.

Fans are already thrilled that the glimpse of Tere Ishk Mein is out because they have been waiting for it. Kriti Sanon is bringing new energy into her new character, which seems to be quite intense and unique. The viewers already feel the depth and complexity of her character in those brief glimpses. Then there's Dhanush, whose first look shows him running with a bottle of flammable liquid, throwing it against a wall, and lighting the flames.

The new glimpse hints at a love story that's destined to be full of highs and lows. Fans are already calling it the spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa. The chemistry between Kriti and Dhanush is undeniable, and if the storytelling and dialogue match that of Raanjhanaa, we're in for a serious emotional ride. Fans can't wait to see how this one unfolds!

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow, Tere Ishk Mein is written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L Rai. Produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, the movie will hit theatres on November 28, 2025, in both Hindi and Tamil.