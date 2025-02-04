TenSura Is Getting A Second Movie: Release Date, Visual, And Title Announced

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly popular anime series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensura) have officially revealed the title and release date for its second movie. Titled Tensura the Movie: Sokai no Namida-hen (Tears of the Azure Sea Arc), the film is set to be released in February 2026. The film is bankrolled under the production house Eight Bit.

The announcement was made during a special livestream, which is now available on the official Isekai YouTube channel. With that, the first key visual of the movie was also revealed, which continues to raise the hype of fans.

Tensura is based on a light novel series written by Fuse, with illustrations by Mitz Vah, which first began in 2014. The story follows Rimuru Tempest, formerly a corporate salaryman named Mikami Satoru who is reincarnated as a powerful slime in a fantasy world. Armed with unique and overpowered skills, Rimuru establishes a nation for monsters and strives for peace amidst ongoing threats from formidable enemies.

The anime adaptation by Eight Bit began in October 2018. The first season aired until March 2019, while the second season was released in two split courses during Winter and Summer 2021. The third season ran from April to September 2024, concluding with Episode 24.

Tensura the Movie: Scarlet Bond, the franchise's first movie, premiered in 2022 with an original story written by Fuse. It introduced a new character named Hiiro and garnered widespread attention.

After the conclusion of the third season, Season 4 and Movie 2 were officially announced. The first three seasons are available on Crunchyroll along with Tensura the Movie: Scarlet Bond.

Given that Fuse just announced that he is going to wrap up the light novel soon, Tensura the Movie: Sokai no Namida-hen should be a strong addition to this franchise, ensuring Rimuru continues on his way to power, peace, and protection. Fans can eagerly look forward to more exciting developments when the film premieres in early 2026.