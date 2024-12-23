ETV Bharat / entertainment

Telugu Film Celebs To Discuss Ticket Prices And Safety With CM Revanth Reddy Post Sandhya Theatre Tragedy

Hyderabad: In light of the recent stampede at Sandhya Theatre, prominent Telugu film industry figures are planning to meet Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to address pressing concerns. Producer Naga Vamsi and Film Development Corporation (FDC) Chairman Dil Raju are expected to lead discussions on issues such as ticket price regulation and premiere show approvals.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Naga Vamsi revealed that the industry is grappling with challenges following the government's decision to maintain standard ticket prices and limit benefit shows. This decision could significantly impact the collections of upcoming Makar Sankranti releases, including Dil Raju's Game Changer and Naga Vamsi's Daku Maharaj, starring Daaku Maharaaj.

Dil Raju, currently in the US promoting Ram Charan's Game Changer, has expressed his intent to meet the Chief Minister upon his return. Meanwhile, Naga Vamsi reassured that enhanced safety measures would be implemented to prevent incidents like the Sandhya Theatre tragedy.

When asked about speculation regarding the industry's potential relocation to Andhra Pradesh, Naga Vamsi dismissed the notion, citing his strong investment and roots in Hyderabad. He emphasised the ongoing support from the AP government for the film industry, particularly under Pawan Kalyan's leadership.