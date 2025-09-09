ETV Bharat / entertainment

Telangana High Court Annuls Group-1 Exam Results; Sets Deadline For Re-evaluation

Hyderabad: In a significant development with regard to the Group-1 Mains Examination, the Telangana High Court has annulled the exam results and ordered a re-evaluation of the marksheets.

Justice Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao set aside the general ranking list and the list of selected candidates. The court directed the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to conduct a re-evaluation following the Supreme Court’s guidelines. The High Court mandated that this process be completed within eight months. Failure to comply could lead to the cancellation of the Mains examinations, the court noted.

The judgment comes amid allegations of irregularities in the evaluation of Group-1 Mains Exam conducted by the TSPSC from October 21 to 27, 2024. Around 30,000 candidates had appeared in the exam, the results of which were announced on March 10, 2025. The TSPSC had also released a general rankings list and a list of selected candidates as well.