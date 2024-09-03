Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Rains: Jr NTR Donates Rs 50 Lakh for Each State, Kalki 2898 AD Makers Contribute Rs 25 Lakh

Hyderabad: In the wake of the recent devastating floods across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, actor Jr NTR has stepped up with a generous contribution. He has announced a donation of Rs 50 lakhs each to the Chief Ministers’ Relief Funds of both states. This significant gesture aims to support the flood relief measures being undertaken by the state governments.

On social media platform X, Jr NTR expressed his concern and solidarity with those affected. He stated, “I am deeply saddened by the recent floods in two Telugu states. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon.” He further added, “On my part, I am announcing a donation of Rs 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to help the measures taken by the Governments of the two Telugu States for relief from the flood disaster.”

In addition to this, the makers of Prabhas's film Kalki 2898 AD have also joined the relief efforts. They have pledged Rs 25 lakhs to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This donation is intended to support the state, which has been severely impacted by recent floods.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house behind the film, shared their commitment on X, stating, “We at Vyjayanthi Movies are pledging to donate ₹25,00,000/- to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief efforts following the recent heavy rainfall. This state has given us so much, and we feel it’s our duty to give back during this challenging time. We want to emphasize that this gesture is made with love and respect for all states and communities across the country, as we stand united in supporting one another. Repati Kosam.”

The recent torrential rains have caused widespread devastation in Telangana, with the death toll reaching 21 as of Monday. Andhra Pradesh has also faced significant damage, with rainfall over the past three days ranging from 29 cm to 34 cm, resembling a cloud burst that has severely disrupted daily life.