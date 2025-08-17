Tejaswini Pandit's Mother, Veteran Actor Jyoti Chandekar Of Tharala Tar Mag Fame Dies At 69

Hyderabad: Veteran Marathi actress Jyoti Chandekar, who is best known for her portrayal of Poorna Aji in the highly popular serial Tharala Tar Mag has passed away in Pune, after a prolonged illness, on Saturday, August 16, at the age of 69. The news of her passing following illness has shocked and left the Marathi film and television industry mourning over the loss of a great talent.

The nature of her illness has not been revealed, but reports state that Chandekar was under treatment for several days in Pune. Sadly, she could not recover and breathed her last on Saturday morning. Her final rites will be performed at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune at 11 am. The family has yet to issue an official statement regarding her passing.

Tributes from the industry

Soon after the news broke, Star Pravah, the channel airing Tharala Tar Mag, expressed grief through an emotional tribute on social media. The post in Marathi read: "Heartfelt tribute to everyone's beloved Purna grandmother i.e. senior actress Jyoti Chandekar."

Chandekar's daughter, acclaimed actress Tejaswini Pandit, is also a well-known name in the Marathi industry. The mother-daughter duo worked together in the award-winning film Ticha Umbartha, directed by Dipti Ghonsikar, where Chandekar played the mother-in-law of Pandit's character. Their powerful performances in the film were widely appreciated.

Battling illness during shoots

In 2024, Chandekar had fallen ill on the sets of Tharala Tar Mag due to low sodium levels. She was hospitalised and had to take nearly a two-month break before resuming work. Recalling the difficult phase, she told a newswire in an interview: "It felt like I literally came back from the brink of death. No production waits two months for a single actor. But everyone waited for me. I wasn't working for two months, yet they managed everything so beautifully that it still felt like Poorna Aaji… Aaji is here. No one let my absence be felt."

A glorious career spanning five decades

Starting her acting journey as a child artist at the age of 12, Jyoti Chandekar went on to build a career spanning over five decades across films and television. She made her mark on the worldwide film community as an actress in award-winning Marathi films like Mee Sindhutai Sapkal (2010), in which she played Sindhutai's mother and Guru (2016). She also acted in Dholki (2015), Paulwaat, Duniya Kari Salaam, and Ticha Umbartha (2015). In 2023 she brought powerful emotion to the Bollywood remake of Shyamchi Aai, inspired by the celebrated autobiography of Sane Guruji.

Her fame on television soared after her role in Tharala Tar Mag (2022), heightened by other roles in the successful serials Tu Saubhagyavati Ho (2012), and Chhatriwali (2018). Her role in Marathi cinema also won her many Zee Chitra Gaurav Puraskar awards for best supporting actress for Sukhant, Paulwaat, and Ticha Umbartha.