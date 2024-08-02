ETV Bharat / entertainment

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra To Tie The Knot Soon? Here's What Astrologer Munisha Khatwani Predicts

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 7:57 PM IST

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the beloved television couples. Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant, astrologer Munisha Khatwani, predicts the couple might marry within the next year or six months.

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra To Tie The Knot Soon? Here's What Astrologer Munisha Khatwani Predicts
Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra (ANI photo)

Hyderabad: Romance is clearly flourishing for one of the most beloved pairs on television, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. This couple, who has been inspiring fans through their ideal love story, found their connection while competing together on Bigg Boss 15. Fans affectionately refer to them as TejRan, and according to Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant, astrologer Munisha Khatwani, there's a strong possibility that they could soon be walking down the aisle.

In a recent conversation with a news portal, astrologer Munisha Khatwani shared her insights regarding their future. She stated, "Tejasswi and Karan will get married in the next year or six months. They are planning it."

Tejasswi and Karan's connection has grown from being co-contestants on Bigg Boss 15 to a romantic fairy tale. Their undeniable chemistry was evident from their first interaction, allowing their relationship to flourish both on-screen and off. They have successfully set a high standard for what it means to be a couple.

Even amidst speculations regarding a possible breakup, TejRan has remained open about their bond, often sharing snapshots of their life together on various social media platforms. In the meantime, Munisha Khatwani, known for her accurate predictions in previously observed situations, is optimistic about the couple's wedding possibilities. To be honest, fans are just as eager to witness their journey into married life.

