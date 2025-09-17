ETV Bharat / entertainment

Teja Sajja's Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Cr Globally In Just 5 Days, Karan Johar Hails Actor As 'Man Of The Moment'

Teja Sajja's Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Cr Globally In Just 5 Days, Karan Johar Hails Actor As 'Man Of The Moment' ( Photo: Film Poster, ANI )

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team Published : September 17, 2025 at 8:23 PM IST 2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Teja Sajja's latest fantasy adventure film, Mirai, is rewriting box office records. Within just five days of its theatrical release, the movie has stormed past the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide mark. The film has its place as one of the biggest openers of the year. The movie, released on September 12 in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, has been attracting steady audiences both at home and abroad. Mirai, in North America specifically, has demonstrated excellent pull, with the movie holding steadily well in the competitive overseas market. According to industry observers, the fusion of fantasy, action, and spectacle in the movie has resonated well with viewers. To join in the celebrations, director Karan Johar lauded the film and its leading star, Teja Sajja, as the "man of the moment." Johar's Dharma Productions has distributed Mirai in the Hindi-speaking markets. Karan Johar's Instagram Story (Photo: IG)