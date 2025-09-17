Teja Sajja's Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Cr Globally In Just 5 Days, Karan Johar Hails Actor As 'Man Of The Moment'
Teja Sajja's Mirai crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide in five days, with Karan Johar hailing him as the "man of the moment" for the success.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 17, 2025 at 8:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telugu actor Teja Sajja's latest fantasy adventure film, Mirai, is rewriting box office records. Within just five days of its theatrical release, the movie has stormed past the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide mark. The film has its place as one of the biggest openers of the year.
The movie, released on September 12 in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, has been attracting steady audiences both at home and abroad. Mirai, in North America specifically, has demonstrated excellent pull, with the movie holding steadily well in the competitive overseas market. According to industry observers, the fusion of fantasy, action, and spectacle in the movie has resonated well with viewers.
To join in the celebrations, director Karan Johar lauded the film and its leading star, Teja Sajja, as the "man of the moment." Johar's Dharma Productions has distributed Mirai in the Hindi-speaking markets.
Taking to Instagram Story on Wednesday, Johar shared a selfie with Teja Sajja and wrote, "With the man of the moment!!! Congratulations to you, @tejasajja123 and to the entire team of the magnificent Mirai! Today, the itihaas spectacle crossed the 100 crore GBOC worldwide milestone!!"
Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, Mirai has been directed by Karthik Gattamneni. The film also stars Manchu Manoj, who plays the antagonist, along with Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in key roles.
Trade experts believe that the film has a long way to go at the box office. Having already reached the Rs 100 crore mark in just five days, hopes are high that Mirai may reach Rs 150 crore in the near future and even cross the Rs 200 crore mark. The movie is now being followed closely to observe whether it is able to equal or exceed the runs of other Telugu films this year, including Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Mahavatar Narsimha, which both earned more than Rs 250 crore at the global box office.
With positive word-of-mouth and continued fan support, Mirai is well on its way to becoming a blockbuster for Teja Sajja and one of the highlight fantasy extravaganzas of 2025.
READ MORE
INTERVIEW: Teja Sajja Says Past Success Doesn't Guarantee Future Wins; Reveals Why He Skipped Hindi Dubbing For Mirai