Team Special Ops Season 2 Interview: Kay Kay Menon, Neeraj Pandey And Others Tease 'Big Surprise' For Fans

Neeraj Pandey has made a career out of spy thrillers, whether it’s his films Baby (2015), Naam Shabana (2017), Aiyaary (2018), or his JioHotstar show Special Ops that released in 2020. After more than five years, the much-loved espionage thriller is returning for another season bringing together an ensemble cast to solve a gripping case of cyber terrorism. Kay Kay Menon returns to his role as Himmat Singh who confronts a rising technological menace in the new season.

The series received positive response from critics upon its release, and its IMDb rating stands at 8.6 with over 39K votes. Pandey transformed Special Ops into a franchise and the second instalment Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story released on November 12, 2021. “There are such unheard stories in the domain that it naturally becomes a magnet for any storyteller. The unsung hero also becomes the primary reason because the missions are covert and under plausible denial. Not many in the audience are aware of these adventures,” says creator-director Pandey.

The upcoming new season brings together a dynamic mix of familiar faces and fresh talent. Returning to reprise their roles are Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher and Meher Vij among others. Joining the cast this time are actors Tahir Raj Bhasin, Muzammil Ibrahim and Prakash Raj.

Considering the current geo-political situation world over, is it a good time for the series to have its second season, and the director says, “You can’t control any of it. But we hope it is a good time for everything you do in life as much as we are completely aware that it doesn’t lie in our hands. When we start our journey two-and-a-half to three years before any show, then it is shot, released, so who knows what will happen three years later. We are just taking a punt on an idea we are excited about. There can’t be a current mood. You look around in the society in what direction things are going, so you tap those things. It is just that our endeavour is not to follow the herd mentality. We strive to be as different as possible and that is why we have Special Ops as we know that nobody is making this kind of content. We try to pick different subjects.”

Neeraj Pandey (Photo: Special arrangement)

Further, enlightening on Special Ops 2, Pandey says, “You already know these characters since a one- and-a-half season has already happened and you know it is a time and space driven story. So, in season 2 the story spans one week and seven episodes have been named after seven days of the week. What is happening on that day, that story is told in 45 to 50 minutes. Also, with franchises you know who is going to play the part, so while you are writing it, you know what each character will be saying or doing and you take advantage of that fact.”

Prakash Raj (Photo: Special arrangement)

For Menon, the excitement was the same as during the first instalment, “My character has not changed, what has changed are the challenges that he faces. The script is different in that sense and now it tackles cyber warfare which this generation is well aware of. This season is done on a very large scale, with larger grandeur and you get the whole cinematic experience. Then the emotional and relationship quotient has also taken an upgrade. Contextually the situations are different but the way Himmat Singh operates remains the same."

Tahir Raj Bhasin (Photo: Special arrangement)

Adds co-director, Shivam Nair, “The universe of Special Ops has got much larger with this season. The show is known for drama, thrill and action and all those elements have become large. The undercurrent of action, the emotions is also quite new. Neeraj has written a very different kind of script, there are lots of characters and many different stories, a big surprise is in store for the audience.”

Further talking about his state of mind when he approaches any role, Menon says, “I don’t play roles, I play people, so each person is different. I don’t measure how much I have to internalise. I have not chalked it down as a formula. For me, it is either interesting or uninteresting. It has never been challenging as far as this profession goes. But yes, the cyber world is something I am not aware of and initially I found it a bit complex while I was reading the script. But the more complex the role the more interesting it becomes.”

Kay Kay Menon (Photo: Special arrangement)

Pandey interjects saying, “Actually we make it very complex by delving too much into how an actor gets into the character, but for someone who knows their job it is very simple. There is a process, that’s it. There is not too much to do, there are no discussions because there is a script. I have had a long journey with my actors, we understand each other quickly, so there is a comfort level. They don’t need any reference point, they are all creative people, they can imagine things and they are blessed with great talent, so besides script, I give them nothing. It is all their interpretation.”

Karan Tacker (Photo: Special arrangement)

Pandey, a prominent figure at Friday Filmworks, where he serves as a writer, director, and producer, is known for high-stakes thrillers. Several of his films, such as A Wednesday, Special 26, and Baby, have been praised for their intricate plots, suspenseful narratives, and focus on intelligence operations and counter-terrorism. He has also explored biographical dramas like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, a musical romantic drama but his signature is undeniably in the thriller genre. “We keep trying different genres, we have tried sports, we have tried a musical and we will keep dabbling on different stories. We consider ourselves as story-tellers, we don’t consider ourselves as thriller-makers. What is most important is the stories that we want to tell, stories that you want to chase, they can be completely genre-agnostic,” he says.

Muzammil Ibrahim (Photo: Special arrangement)

The seasoned actors who form part of Special Ops, are all praise for the director. “Neeraj’s most unique quality is his writing, seldom do we have such directors and direction becomes easy for him because of his writing. If you read it, it is not just the text, the sub-text also comes across very clearly. Then the actor just needs to be there and not show-off, and just perform. What not to do is much more in his writing,” says Menon. Adds Vinay Pathak, who plays Abbas Sheikh in the series, “Neeraj is the prime example of why a director should also be a writer in my strong opinion.”

Menon and Pathak have been friends for a while. They were earlier seen together in films like Bheja Fry 2 and Via Darjeeling. “It is a privilege and pure joy working with a friend. We laugh or create things together; we try to bounce our worldview together," says Pathak. “This show may be very important for our careers but for Vinay and I, spending time together is more important, we are living those 40-50 days of shooting with each other.”

Vinay Pathak (Photo: Special arrangement)

Tahir Raj Bhasin essays the role of an antagonist in the upcoming season, and someone who started off by playing a negative role in the Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 12 years ago, says, “I don’t judge the character as good or bad and that is my first rule approaching a role. I always like playing a good guy in bad circumstances. It is Neeraj Sir’s beauty in writing my character Sudhir Awasthi, he has a back story and you understand why he takes these decisions. It is about the principles and beliefs with which he operates. He believes he is a reformer and wants to change the system. It was always a dream to work with Neeraj Sir. I witnessed the success of season one as an audience and now being a part of season 2 I can testify that the action, the thrill, the story is many notches higher. Cyber crime, the new theme is very relevant as it opens up on national security and what it can be in the future.”

Tahir Raj Bhasin (Photo: Special arrangement)

Speaking of her experience, Saiyami Kher, who will be seen reprising her role in the gripping espionage universe, says returning to the sets after five years was deeply nostalgic and enriching. “It brought back a flood of memories from the intensity of the scenes to the camaraderie we shared as a team. Collaborating again with Neeraj sir and Kay Kay Menon continues to be a valuable learning experience. Both of them bring so much depth and vision to the storytelling, it pushes you to give your best every single time. I like the cinema which makes women stand out in a positive light which Neeraj Sir is great at if you look at the women characters in his earlier films Baby or Naam Shabana. He could have had four male agents in Special Ops, there was no need to have a female agent but he is someone who believes in women representation,” says Kher.

Saiyami Kher (Photo: Special arrangement)

Karan Tacker who revisits his breakout role as Farooq Ali in the upcoming season, says the biggest takeaway for him is that this is his third collaboration with the team, “I’m fortunate to be associated with such a big name in the industry,” he says. When asked if he feels the pressure with the release date nearing, he says, “As actors we are a breed even if there is something written simple on paper, we look for layers and how to make it more complicated. If the choreographer and director have said that you have to fall when we say ‘Action’, now in that fall how many times I can tumble, with how much pain I can fall. Even if something is not challenging, actors’ nature is to make it more challenging, better and believable.”

Special Ops 2, scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on July 18, is generating a lot of buzz. The series, characterised by its realistic tone, complex characters, and sharp writing, is rapidly establishing itself as the benchmark for Indian spy thrillers. Its trailer has already amped up anticipation with its focus on cyber-terrorism and action-packed sequences.