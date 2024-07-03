Team Kalki 2898 AD Hails Prabhas as INDISPUTABLE 'Biggest Box Office Star of This Era'

Hyderabad: Since its release, Kalki 2898 AD has been raking in moolah at the ticket window. With rave reviews and the star power of Prabhas driving it, the film has been on record breaking spree at the box office. This grand project is reported to have been made on a staggering budget of Rs 600 crore. To steer such a mammoth production, strong shoulders were needed, and who better than Prabhas to carry the weight?

As the film continues its triumphant run, the makers took to social media to express gratitude towards Prabhas for his pivotal role in bringing their vision to life. Sharing a candid picture of Prabhas relaxing between shots on the sets of Kalki 2898 AD, the makers penned a heartfelt note thanking him for his immense contribution.

The official handle of Kalki 2898 AD posted: "This man sitting casually there is the reason for all this, unbiasedly the biggest box office star of this era… He gave our production the confidence to do what we did, he gave me the freedom to do what I did… and so many intelligent inputs helped guide the film to what it is… everyone’s darling, our Bhairava and now the world’s K____."

The initial box office earnings of Kalki 2898 AD have sparked enthusiasm in the entertainment industry. Released amidst the T20 World Cup on 27th June, this science fiction extravaganza coupled with Indian mythology and stellar ensemble cast held significant expectations. The Hindi film industry, facing challenges since the beginning of the year, desperately needed a blockbuster to revive its spirits.

Apart from Prabhas, the allure of Kalki 2898 AD also lies in its stellar cast including icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.