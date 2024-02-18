TBMAUJ Box Office Day 9: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Starrer Eyes Rs 100 Cr Mark Worldwide Gross

Hyderabad: The movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been a huge success, nearing the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office. Production house Maddock Films shared the film's impressive three-day collection on its official page, expressing gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming support.

Released on February 9 and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film has garnered a global gross of Rs 98.06 crore in just nine days. Domestically, the film continues to perform steadily, with a significant jump in collections on Saturday, recording Rs 4.75 crore and bringing the total domestic collection to Rs 51.95 crore. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film maintained an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 21.30% on February 17.

Since its release, the movie has seen consistent growth, grossing Rs 6.70 crore on its opening day, followed by a surge over the weekend with collections of Rs 9.65 crore and Rs 10.75 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. By the end of its first week in theatres, the film had collected Rs 44.35 crore.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Shahid Kapoor as Aryan, an engineer who decides to marry a robot named Sifra, played by Kriti Sanon. The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia, adding depth to the storyline. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the movie offers a blend of romance, comedy, and family drama, catering to a wide audience.

Looking ahead, Kriti Sanon is set to star in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, which will premiere on Netflix. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has Deva lined up, co-starring Pooja Hegde, creating anticipation among fans for their upcoming projects.