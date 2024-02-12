TBMAUJ Box Office Day 3: Shahid-Kriti's Film Closes First Sunday in Double Digits

Hyderabad: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ), the romantic comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead, had a successful debut weekend. The film had a decent start on Friday, became stronger due to positive word-of-mouth on its second day, and achieved double-digits on Sunday at the domestic box office.

The early estimates for Sunday's collections as per Industry tracker Sacnilk were reported around Rs 10.50 crore. The film, which was released on February 9, earned Rs 6.70 crore on Friday, Rs 9.65 crore on Saturday, taking its total domestic gross to Rs 26.85 crores for its first weekend.

According to the portal, the film had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 24.64% on Sunday. On Day 3, Chennai continued to enjoy the highest occupancy rates at 71.33%, with the majority of spectators choosing to watch the afternoon and evening shows. In terms of occupancy rates, Bengaluru had the second most number of viewers at 37%, while Pune had third most viewers with 33.6%.

When considering worldwide collections, the film earned Rs 32.50 crores as of Saturday. With Sunday's domestic collection, the film has earned 42.50 crore overall. The third day worldwide figures are not out yet, but the film is likely to breach the Rs 50 crore mark in gross collections. However, the film's main test will begin on Monday. Shahid-Kriti's film must earn a reasonable amount on this make-or-break Monday.

Talking about the film, TBMAUJ is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It stars Shahid Kapoor as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The romantic comedy, produced by Maddock Films, also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in pivotal roles.