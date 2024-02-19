TBMAUJ Box Office Day 10: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Starrer Goes past Rs 100 Cr Globally

Hyderabad: The movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has crossed the milestone of earning over Rs 100 crore globally in just 10 days. Starting with Rs 7.02 crore on its first Friday, the film has consistently earned over Rs 6 crore each day, indicating a positive trend. The romantic comedy headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon saw a significant increase in viewership from Friday to Saturday and maintained steady numbers on Sunday.

The producers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya announced that the movie has grossed Rs 107.86 crore worldwide. Released on February 9, the film is written and directed by newcomers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Maddock Films, the production house, shared the news on its official social media platforms, expressing gratitude for the audience's support.

"Celebration Mode: ON ✅ ‘cause this family entertainer scores an excellent 2nd weekend at the box office with your love 🥳❤️" the banner captioned a poster stating the film raised Rs 107.86 crore in worldwide gross in ten days.

Domestically, the film earned Rs 6 crore on Sunday alone, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. This steady performance on its 10th day suggests a minimal drop in viewership since its opening day, indicating promising weekdays ahead. So far, the romantic comedy has earned over Rs 58.49 crore in India.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stars Shahid Kapoor essays the roles of a robotic scientist who falls in love with and marries a robot named Sifra, played by Kriti Sanon. Despite mixed reviews, the film features veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in supporting roles.